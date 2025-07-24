Leeds United have 'assessed' Leicester City playmaker also linked with Sunderland and West Ham United

Leeds United have reportedly assessed Leicester City playmaker Bilal El Khannouss - who has also been linked with Sunderland.

The 21-year-old may have suffered relegation from the Premier League last term, but managed to show plenty of potential in Foxes colours.

A senior Morocco international, El Khannouss has been linked with Sunderland, West Ham United and Monaco by French outlet L’Equipe.

However, it appears Leeds have also taken a look at the attacking midfielder.

Leicester City's Bilal El Khannouss has reportedly been looked at by Leeds United.
Leicester City's Bilal El Khannouss has reportedly been looked at by Leeds United. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Leeds United linked with attacking outlets

According to The Athletic, El Khannouss has been assessed by the Whites. While Leeds are not thought to be in active pursuit, it is believed he is someone they could turn to.

The same has been said of Strasbourg’s Dilane Bakwa, a versatile attacker who shone out wide in Ligue 1 last season.

The 22-year-old has represented France at various youth levels and has developed at pace under the watchful eye of ex-Hull City boss Liam Rosenior.

Strasbourg's Dilane Bakwa is believed to have been assessed by Leeds United.
Strasbourg's Dilane Bakwa is believed to have been assessed by Leeds United. | VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Leeds United’s attacker hunt

It is safe to say Leeds have prioritised defensive reinforcements in the early stages of the summer transfer window.

Three defenders and two central midfielders have arrived, with forward Lukas Nmecha the only attacking recruit as it stands.

With Patrick Bamford out of favour and Mateo Joseph looking to move on, Leeds undoubtedly need to beef up their attack.

Leeds continue to be linked with Brazilian sensation Igor Paixão, who has lit up the Eredivisie with Feyenoord. Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz also appears to still be on the Leeds radar.

Whites boss Daniel Farke said: “I don’t want to speak too much about various positions, It’s important the core bones of the group are there.

“That means the central defence and the central midfield are more or less sorted, but I’m open and transparent about it. All the other positions, we’re still looking at if we can improve the squad.”

