Leeds United have 'assessed' Leicester City playmaker also linked with Sunderland and West Ham United
The 21-year-old may have suffered relegation from the Premier League last term, but managed to show plenty of potential in Foxes colours.
A senior Morocco international, El Khannouss has been linked with Sunderland, West Ham United and Monaco by French outlet L’Equipe.
However, it appears Leeds have also taken a look at the attacking midfielder.
Leeds United linked with attacking outlets
According to The Athletic, El Khannouss has been assessed by the Whites. While Leeds are not thought to be in active pursuit, it is believed he is someone they could turn to.
The same has been said of Strasbourg’s Dilane Bakwa, a versatile attacker who shone out wide in Ligue 1 last season.
The 22-year-old has represented France at various youth levels and has developed at pace under the watchful eye of ex-Hull City boss Liam Rosenior.
Leeds United’s attacker hunt
It is safe to say Leeds have prioritised defensive reinforcements in the early stages of the summer transfer window.
Three defenders and two central midfielders have arrived, with forward Lukas Nmecha the only attacking recruit as it stands.
With Patrick Bamford out of favour and Mateo Joseph looking to move on, Leeds undoubtedly need to beef up their attack.
Leeds continue to be linked with Brazilian sensation Igor Paixão, who has lit up the Eredivisie with Feyenoord. Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz also appears to still be on the Leeds radar.
Whites boss Daniel Farke said: “I don’t want to speak too much about various positions, It’s important the core bones of the group are there.
“That means the central defence and the central midfield are more or less sorted, but I’m open and transparent about it. All the other positions, we’re still looking at if we can improve the squad.”
