Exclusive: Joe Gelhardt could have a way back at Leeds United after Hull City loan, claims ex-winger
The 23-year-old was once considered the most exciting prospect at Elland Road, but has been unable to kick on as expected.
Opportunities have proven extremely limited under Daniel Farke, who allowed him to spend the second half of last season on loan at Hull.
He enjoyed a resurgence at the MKM Stadium, registering five goals in 20 appearances to keep the Tigers afloat in the Championship.
Gelhardt is among the fringe players not to have featured in either of Leeds’ pre-season friendlies this summer, leading many to believe his Elland Road days are numbered.
Joe Gelhardt verdict issued
Former Leeds winger Jermaine Pennant, however, believes Gelhardt could still fulfil his potential in LS11.
"Gelhardt, if he really gets a good run and gets game time, he's a good prospect,” he told The Yorkshire Post. “There could be [a way back for him], 100 per cent.
“The bigger your squad is, the more depth there is, the better it is for Leeds. He could get a couple of games, absolutely fly in them, and once that confidence is high, you just ride that wave and then the next thing you know, you're a star. You can't score, then you can't stop scoring.”
Joe Gelhardt’s issue at Leeds United
Gelhardt’s technical ability has never really been in question at Leeds, even when he has found himself out of favour.
He came to Leeds as a forward, although has since been deployed as an attacking midfielder and a winger.
The former Wigan Athletic prospect has never been able to enjoy a run of games in one particular spot, leaving fans wondering where exactly Gelhardt belongs.
“He's got all the ability in the world,” Pennant said. “It's just about managing it and being able to do it on a consistent basis."
Hull were impressed by Gelhardt’s impact last season, but have since been slapped with a transfer embargo. The attacker is among those to have been linked with ambitious outfit Wrexham following their promotion to the Championship.
