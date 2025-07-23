Leeds United’s hopes of beating Marseille to the signing of Feyenoord winger Igor Paixão appear to have been given a boost.

The 25-year-old is among the most exciting names to have been linked with Leeds since their promotion to the Premier League.

A tricky wideman, he has lit up the Eredivisie and recently became the fourth Brazilian to win the Dutch Footballer of the Year award.

His nationality, as well as his exploits overseas, have naturally drawn comparisons to former Leeds talisman Raphinha.

Igor Paixão latest

However, Leeds are not the only club on Paixão’s trail. As recently as the weekend, Ligue 1 outfit Marseille appeared to be in pole position to secure the winger’s signature.

According to Dutch outlet Voetbal International, however, Paixão is more likely to remain at Feyenoord than join Marseille.

The French club are thought to have prepared a final offer, suggesting their pursuit could potentially be nearing an end one way or another. RMC, meanwhile, have claimed talks over a move have reached a standstill.

These updates could be of encouragement to Leeds, who do appear to hold a strong interest in the Brazil under-23 international.

Leeds United’s winger department

Last season, Manor Solomon established himself as a key figure for Leeds after joining on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

He had a penchant for delivering at key moments, most memorably scoring the goal against Plymouth Argyle that gave Leeds the Championship title.

When it became apparent Solomon would be challenging for minutes at his parent club Tottenham Hotspur, there was a degree of understandable disappointment.

However, despite Solomon’s obvious ability, the alarm bells did not ring particularly loudly. Leeds do have three capable wingers in Wilfried Gnonto, Largie Ramazani and Daniel James, with the latter having recently committed to a new deal.

While the aforementioned trio very much appear to be in Daniel Farke’s plans, the addition of a new winger would certainly make Leeds look stronger in the final third.