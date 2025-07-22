Mateo Joseph has requested a move away from Leeds United, manager Daniel Farke has confirmed.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old arrived at Elland Road from Espanyol in 2022 and initially shone for the Whites at youth level.

He gradually made his way into the senior set-up, showing plenty of potential and competing with senior players for minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2024/25 season was expected to be a breakthrough campaign for Joseph, who had enjoyed a strong pre-season.

Mateo Joseph has asked to leave Leeds United. | George Wood/Getty Images

He started the season ahead of Joel Piroe in the pecking order, only for the Dutchman to reclaim his spot and deliver a 19-goal haul.

Real Betis were knocked back in their efforts to land Joseph in the dying embers of the winter window, suggesting he was still in the long-term plans at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke confirms transfer request

However, following the resurfacing of transfer links, Joseph has asked for a move away from LS11. The forward has not linked up with the Leeds squad at their pre-season camp in Germany and has not featured in either of their friendly matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was actually the plan to have him in Germany, “Farke told the assembled press in Germany. “We really value and rate him, otherwise we wouldn’t have played him, especially at the beginning of the last successful campaign, ahead of Golden Boot winner Joel Piroe, ahead of an experienced striker like Patrick Bamford.

“It’s a sign of how much we value him and what we see in him. Nevertheless, he came to me and said that he wants a new challenge and would like to have a move.

Daniel Farke's Leeds United are preparing for life back in the Premier League. | Harry Trump/Getty Images

Mateo Joseph’s preference

“He has also hinted that he wants or prefers a move to Spain due to his Spanish roots. Obviously, that was more or less his call.

“We just want players who are excited about the project, to play for Leeds United in the best league in the world, who want to be here with us and want to be successful with us. If this is more or less your wish, I, as your manager won’t stand in the way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Joseph wants to seek pastures new, Farke has insisted the Spain Under-21 international will not be allowed to depart unless the club’s demands are met.