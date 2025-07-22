Jonny Howson could reportedly return to his boyhood club Leeds United after leaving Middlesbrough.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder made his professional debut back in 2006, featuring for the Whites in a League Cup tie against Barnet.

He soon became a hit at Elland Road, establishing himself as a key figure at first-team level and racking up 225 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howson was part of the Leeds side promoted to the Championship in 2010, but eventually departed in 2012 amid a mass exodus of important figures.

After five years at Norwich City, Howson returned to Yorkshire with Middlesbrough in 2017. Eight years and 340 appearances later, his time at the Riverside is up.

Jonny Howson started his career at Leeds United and made over 200 appearances for the Whites. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United return potentially in the works

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth, it is very possible Howson will take up a dual role back at Thorp Arch.

It has been suggested he could take on a coaching gig in the club’s under-21s set-up, combining his duties with a role as an over-age player role to lead by example.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on X, he said: “It's not done but very possible Jonny Howson returns to Leeds United in a player-coach role with the Under-21s.”

Various clubs have signed veterans to play and coach in their youth sides in recent years, with Leeds potentially being the latest to try it out.

Former Middlesbrough midfielder Jonny Howson boasts a wealth of experience. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Potentially a perfect role

Howson would arguably be an ideal mentor for the prospects looking to make their way into the senior side at Elland Road.

He ascended the club’s youth ranks himself before enjoying a successful career at a high level in English football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howson is also renowned as a model professional and has been praised by various managers over the years.

In 2021, his former Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock said: “I just think Jonny has every attribute that you need at the top level. I did not think he was this good before I came here, if I am honest.

“Last season, I thought he was a good player. but didn’t think how good he could be. I think the best is yet to come from him and that is the worrying thing for other teams as I think he can get better.