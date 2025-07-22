'Very possible' - Leeds United homecoming potentially in works for veteran after Middlesbrough exit
The midfielder made his professional debut back in 2006, featuring for the Whites in a League Cup tie against Barnet.
He soon became a hit at Elland Road, establishing himself as a key figure at first-team level and racking up 225 appearances.
Howson was part of the Leeds side promoted to the Championship in 2010, but eventually departed in 2012 amid a mass exodus of important figures.
After five years at Norwich City, Howson returned to Yorkshire with Middlesbrough in 2017. Eight years and 340 appearances later, his time at the Riverside is up.
Leeds United return potentially in the works
According to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth, it is very possible Howson will take up a dual role back at Thorp Arch.
It has been suggested he could take on a coaching gig in the club’s under-21s set-up, combining his duties with a role as an over-age player role to lead by example.
Posting on X, he said: “It's not done but very possible Jonny Howson returns to Leeds United in a player-coach role with the Under-21s.”
Various clubs have signed veterans to play and coach in their youth sides in recent years, with Leeds potentially being the latest to try it out.
Potentially a perfect role
Howson would arguably be an ideal mentor for the prospects looking to make their way into the senior side at Elland Road.
He ascended the club’s youth ranks himself before enjoying a successful career at a high level in English football.
Howson is also renowned as a model professional and has been praised by various managers over the years.
In 2021, his former Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock said: “I just think Jonny has every attribute that you need at the top level. I did not think he was this good before I came here, if I am honest.
“Last season, I thought he was a good player. but didn’t think how good he could be. I think the best is yet to come from him and that is the worrying thing for other teams as I think he can get better.
“I think he has got that niche now and knows where he is playing. He is not playing all over the shop at full-back, centre-half and all that and he is playing to his strengths.”
