Chelsea’s Marc Guiu could be a shrewd addition to the Leeds United ranks, according to a former Whites winger.

A raft of forwards have been linked with Leeds in recent months, ranging from up-and-coming prospects to experienced marksmen.

Among the most recent to have been mooted as a potential option is Guiu, who has scored six goals in 16 appearances for Chelsea since his switch from Barcelona last year.

Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz appears to be the primary target at Elland Road, but former Leeds wideman Jermaine Pennant believes Guiu could be a “good pick”.

Chelsea's Marc Guiu has been linked with Leeds United. | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Jermaine Pennant on talk of Leeds United interest in Marc Guiu

He told The Yorkshire Post: "I think this number nine spot, for the past couple of years, has been one of the most sought-after positions and it's hard to get those top-quality players.

“Marc Guiu seems like a good pick, he seems energetic and like he'd work well in a Leeds team. Of the ones mentioned, I'd probably say [Leeds should try and sign] him."

Leeds had been linked with the experienced Callum Wilson, who has left Newcastle United following the expiry of his contract.

The 33-year-old, however, is now believed to be in talks with West Ham United. In May, there was even talk of interest in Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy.

Jamie Vardy was linked with Leeds United back in May. | George Wood/Getty Images

Jermaine Pennant on Callum Wilson and Jamie Vardy

Pennant, however, has warned Leeds against exploring deals for the unattached duo.

He said: "I would say Callum Wilson [should be pursued], but the fact he's injury-prone, you don't get enough minutes out of him, you need someone who is going to be starting on a regular basis for you and scoring goals.