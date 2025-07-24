Largie Ramazani appears to be set on a Leeds United stay having reportedly rejected advances from overseas.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger was among the most high-profile additions to the Leeds ranks last summer, when he made the switch from Spanish side Almeria.

He had cut his teeth at Manchester United before starring in Spain and appeared to be a shrewd addition for the Whites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old showed off his talent on various occasions over the course of his maiden Elland Road campaign, but it was not all plain-sailing.

He had spells out of the side and was called on to improve during the Championship run-in.

Largie Ramazani scored seven goals in 31 appearances for Leeds United last season. | Bruce Rollinson

Interest in Leeds United’s Largie Ramazani

According to The Athletic, the former Belgium youth international has attracted interest in the transfer market.

Aris Thessaloniki, of the Greek top flight, are believed to be open to a loan deal containing a buy option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramazani, however, is said to have knocked back their move and the advances of other clubs in Europe.

Largie Ramazani’s competition

Few would argue the wideman does not possess the talent required to make the grade in the top flight, particularly considering he has already played in La Liga.

However, it will be a case of proving he is more worthy of minutes than his teammates in the Leeds camp.

Largie Ramazani is preparing for his second season at Leeds United. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Whites boss Daniel Farke has Daniel James and Wilfried Gnonto in his ranks, as well as Jack Harrison following his two seasons on loan at Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To complicate matters, Leeds seem to be on the hunt for another winger and have been strongly linked with Feyenoord’s Igor Paixao.

Ramazani will face stiff competition for minutes and the battle for starts on the wing looks set to be a fascinating one.

In a recent interview with Leeds Live, Ramazani said: “I think that (Farke’s public challenge) was a big learning point. I've matured a lot ever since then. I learned a lot.”

Regarding talk of Leeds pursuing a new winger, he said: “I think it's great to have some competition in the team and then we just push every single player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad