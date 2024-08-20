Leeds United target Jonathan Rowe is reportedly nearing a move from Norwich City to Marseille.

Ligue 1 outfit Marseille have also been credited with interest and it appears they have charged into the lead in the race to secure Rowe’s signature.

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Marseille tabled a third bid for Rowe over the weekend. The deal is believed to be an initial loan with an obligation to buy, totalling around £13.5m.

Jonathan Rowe appears close to departing Norwich City. Image: Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Talks are said to be ongoing, with an expectation that a deal will be agreed before the summer transfer window slams shut. It would mark yet another blow for Leeds, who have endured a difficult summer.

As well as Summerville, Leeds have lost Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur, Glen Kamara to Rennes and Georginio Rutter to Brighton & Hove Albion. With the window entering its final stages, Leeds are under mounting pressure to add to their ranks.