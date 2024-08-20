Leeds United face prospect of another transfer blow as Norwich City winger nears move after £13.5m bid
The 21-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Elland Road, with reports of interest from the Whites emerging following Crysencio Summerville’s switch to West Ham United.
Ligue 1 outfit Marseille have also been credited with interest and it appears they have charged into the lead in the race to secure Rowe’s signature.
According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Marseille tabled a third bid for Rowe over the weekend. The deal is believed to be an initial loan with an obligation to buy, totalling around £13.5m.
Talks are said to be ongoing, with an expectation that a deal will be agreed before the summer transfer window slams shut. It would mark yet another blow for Leeds, who have endured a difficult summer.
As well as Summerville, Leeds have lost Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur, Glen Kamara to Rennes and Georginio Rutter to Brighton & Hove Albion. With the window entering its final stages, Leeds are under mounting pressure to add to their ranks.
Rowe enjoyed a breakthrough season at Carrow Road last term, becoming a talismanic figure for the Canaries as they surged into the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs.
