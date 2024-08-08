Leeds United are reportedly getting closer to reaching Norwich City’s valuation of winger Jonathan Rowe.

Initial reports indicated Leeds were set to make an opening offer of £7m, a figure believed to fall significantly short of Norwich’s valuation. Sky Sports have claimed no formal bids have been made, but that talks between the Whites and the Canaries are ongoing.

Norwich City's Jonathan Rowe is reportedly being eyed by Leeds United. Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Leeds are said to be getting closer to meeting Norwich’s valuation, while Premier League clubs and overseas outfits continue to show interest in the England under-21 international.

Rowe is a product of Norwich’s academy and made a handful of appearances in the Premier League before the Canaries fell back into the Championship. He established himself as a regular at Carrow Road last term, helping Norwich reach the Championship play-offs.

Rowe struck 12 goals in 34 league appearances, although could not fire Norwich to victory over Leeds at the semi-final stage of the play-offs.