Jonathan Rowe: Latest on Leeds United's pursuit of Norwich City winger as Whites 'get closer'
The 21-year-old is believed to have been earmarked as a replacement for Crysencio Summerville, who left Elland Road at the weekend to seal a move to Premier League side West Ham United.
Initial reports indicated Leeds were set to make an opening offer of £7m, a figure believed to fall significantly short of Norwich’s valuation. Sky Sports have claimed no formal bids have been made, but that talks between the Whites and the Canaries are ongoing.
Leeds are said to be getting closer to meeting Norwich’s valuation, while Premier League clubs and overseas outfits continue to show interest in the England under-21 international.
Rowe is a product of Norwich’s academy and made a handful of appearances in the Premier League before the Canaries fell back into the Championship. He established himself as a regular at Carrow Road last term, helping Norwich reach the Championship play-offs.
Rowe struck 12 goals in 34 league appearances, although could not fire Norwich to victory over Leeds at the semi-final stage of the play-offs.
Losing the winger would be a significant blow for the Canaries, who have already lost one key figure in midfielder Gabriel Sara. He had also been linked with Leeds but has instead sought pastures new in the Turkish top flight with Galatasaray.
