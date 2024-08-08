Jonathan Rowe: Latest on Leeds United's pursuit of Norwich City winger as Whites 'get closer'

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 8th Aug 2024, 12:05 GMT
Leeds United are reportedly getting closer to reaching Norwich City’s valuation of winger Jonathan Rowe.

The 21-year-old is believed to have been earmarked as a replacement for Crysencio Summerville, who left Elland Road at the weekend to seal a move to Premier League side West Ham United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Initial reports indicated Leeds were set to make an opening offer of £7m, a figure believed to fall significantly short of Norwich’s valuation. Sky Sports have claimed no formal bids have been made, but that talks between the Whites and the Canaries are ongoing.

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

Norwich City's Jonathan Rowe is reportedly being eyed by Leeds United. Image: Stephen Pond/Getty ImagesNorwich City's Jonathan Rowe is reportedly being eyed by Leeds United. Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images
Norwich City's Jonathan Rowe is reportedly being eyed by Leeds United. Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Leeds are said to be getting closer to meeting Norwich’s valuation, while Premier League clubs and overseas outfits continue to show interest in the England under-21 international.

Rowe is a product of Norwich’s academy and made a handful of appearances in the Premier League before the Canaries fell back into the Championship. He established himself as a regular at Carrow Road last term, helping Norwich reach the Championship play-offs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rowe struck 12 goals in 34 league appearances, although could not fire Norwich to victory over Leeds at the semi-final stage of the play-offs.

Losing the winger would be a significant blow for the Canaries, who have already lost one key figure in midfielder Gabriel Sara. He had also been linked with Leeds but has instead sought pastures new in the Turkish top flight with Galatasaray.

Related topics:Norwich CityPremier LeagueWest Ham UnitedCrysencio SummervilleElland Road

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice