A deal for Norwich City star Gabriel Sara may be beyond Leeds United, according to reports.

The midfielder is among the Championship’s most revered midfielders and stood out for the Canaries last term. Since the end of the 2023/24 season, he has been linked with a move away from Carrow Road.

Leeds have been reported to be among his admirers, although HITC have suggested a move for the 25-year-old may not be possible. Norwich will reportedly want £20m for Sara, which could prove steep for the Whites as they look to ensure they are financially responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, if Leeds lose any more of their prized assets, there could be more funding for such a deal. Crysencio Summerville has been linked with a Premier League switch, as has fellow winger Wilfried Gnonto.

Gabriel Sara of Norwich City has been linked with Leeds United. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images