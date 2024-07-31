Leeds United face transfer hurdle due to Norwich City's £20m 'demand'
The midfielder is among the Championship’s most revered midfielders and stood out for the Canaries last term. Since the end of the 2023/24 season, he has been linked with a move away from Carrow Road.
Leeds have been reported to be among his admirers, although HITC have suggested a move for the 25-year-old may not be possible. Norwich will reportedly want £20m for Sara, which could prove steep for the Whites as they look to ensure they are financially responsible.
However, if Leeds lose any more of their prized assets, there could be more funding for such a deal. Crysencio Summerville has been linked with a Premier League switch, as has fellow winger Wilfried Gnonto.
Leeds have already generated significant income this summer, selling teenage sensation Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur for a reported £40m. They have also parted ways with Glen Kamara, allowing the Finland international to join French side Rennes.
Recruitment in midfield appears necessary at Elland Road and the Whites have also been linked with Dejan Ljubičić of German side FC Cologne and Birmingham City’s Jordan James. The club have already signed attack-minded midfielder Joe Rothwell on loan from AFC Bournemouth.
