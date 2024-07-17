Leeds United transfer news: Glen Kamara's 'short journey' underlines financial juggling act

Glen Kamara had it right when he called his time at Leeds United "a short journey" and his hasty departure illustrates the financial juggling following their play-off defeat.

So far it has mainly seen players leaving, largely midfielders and centre-backs, but Kamara's departure gives more scope to bring players in and to reject bids for others. Even so, vultures still circle the forward line.

Kamara followed fellow midfielders Archie Gray and Jamie Shackleton out of the door by joining Rennes for around £8m. Marc Roca has joined Real Betis – more significant financially than in squad terms as he was on loan there last season.

Darko Gyabi and Sam Greenwood have been loaned out for next season as they were last but prospect Charlie Crew has signed a new contract – as, on Wednesday, did Alfie Cresswell.

Joe Rothwell, on loan from Bournemouth, is the only new midfield face thus far, but the Whites have been linked with Tottenham Hotspur's Oliver Skipp, loaned to Daniel Farke's Norwich City in 2020-21 and further down the pecking order after Gray's £40m arrival.

Kamara was at Elland Road less than a year, starting 33 Championship matches out of 42 overall – "a short journey but definitely one that I will remember for the rest of my life" he tweeted in his farewell.

It shows the financial reality with authorities never more determined to enforce rules limiting how much money clubs can lose.

It makes those outside the Premier League vulnerable, something Leeds hope to test by reinvesting around £7m in Sheffield United's Jayden Bogle.

Late last season Blades manager Chris Wilder frequently namechecked the right wing-back as one of the leaders he is looking to rebuild around after relegation.

So far this summer they have only paid one transfer fee, for Kieffer Moore, plus three free transfers, including Shackleton.

The hope is a takeover will soon be approved to literally change their fortunes, but having twice in recent years believed they had sold the club only for deals to collapse late on, they have to be cautious.

Whilst Leeds now want to spend, Rennes have apparently joined the queue of Crysencio Summerville admirers, and reports of Everton reviving 2023’s interest in Willy Gnonto despite having bought another Leeds winger, Jack Harrison, after last term’s loan.

Gray's departure to Spurs allowed centre-back Joe Rodon to move the other way for £10m, but leaves them in real need of a right-back.

Although Gray flitted between there and midfield, for much of his debut season he was the first choice on the right of defence.

Luke Ayling has joined Middlesbrough and Conor Roberts returned to Burnley after a six-month loan.

Sam Byram is a right-back who has spent much of his second spell at Elland Road on the left.

Bringing back Roberts could be an option if Leeds fail to land Bogle.