Everton talks over Leeds United star 'progressing well' despite Newcastle United links
Speculation regarding Gnonto’s future has left Leeds fans experiencing déjà vu, as the Italian wanted out last year and was at the centre of a protracted transfer saga.
He eventually backed down from demands to leave and was reintegrated by Daniel Farke, scoring eight goals in 36 Championship appearances over the course of the 2023/24 season.
Following Leeds’ failure to seal an immediate return to the Premier League, reports of interest from the top flight resurfaced. Everton have been strongly linked with the 21-year-old, while there has also been talk of admiring glances from Newcastle United.
According to TEAMtalk, talks between the Toffees and the Whites are moving along as they look to come to an agreement over the winger’s future. Everton are said to be willing to pay £20m, while Leeds are thought to be holding out for £25m.
It has been suggested a compromise could involve £20m being paid up front, with the potential for a further £5m to be paid in add-ons. Gnonto is reportedly keen on a move to Everton, who targeted him last summer.
There have already been some significant outgoings at Leeds this summer, with Archie Gray and Glen Kamara among those to have departed. On the incomings front, Leeds have recruited Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns, Joe Rothwell and Jayden Bogle.
