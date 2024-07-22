Talks between Leeds United and Everton regarding Wilfried Gnonto are progressing well, according to reports.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speculation regarding Gnonto’s future has left Leeds fans experiencing déjà vu, as the Italian wanted out last year and was at the centre of a protracted transfer saga.

He eventually backed down from demands to leave and was reintegrated by Daniel Farke, scoring eight goals in 36 Championship appearances over the course of the 2023/24 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Leeds’ failure to seal an immediate return to the Premier League, reports of interest from the top flight resurfaced. Everton have been strongly linked with the 21-year-old, while there has also been talk of admiring glances from Newcastle United.

Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto is believed to be on Everton's radar once again. Image: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

According to TEAMtalk, talks between the Toffees and the Whites are moving along as they look to come to an agreement over the winger’s future. Everton are said to be willing to pay £20m, while Leeds are thought to be holding out for £25m.

It has been suggested a compromise could involve £20m being paid up front, with the potential for a further £5m to be paid in add-ons. Gnonto is reportedly keen on a move to Everton, who targeted him last summer.