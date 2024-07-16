Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto stance clarified amid Everton and Newcastle United interest
Everton targeted Gnonto last year and reports of interest from the Toffees have resurfaced. Newcastle have also been linked with the 20-year-old, who wanted out last year before performing a U-turn.
According to Sky Sports, Leeds are not actively looking to offload any players following Archie Gray’s move to Tottenham Hotspur. The teenage sensation pocketed the Whites a fee thought to be in the region of £40m, easing fears over profit and sustainability rules being breached.
Everton are said to be keen on luring Gnonto away from Elland Road, although Leeds’ position suggests the Italian will, at the very least, not be sold on the cheap. It has been suggested Leeds may want £25m for the winger, who scored eight goals in the Championship last season.
Fellow attacking outlet Crysencio Summerville has also been named as a potential target for Premier League clubs, while Glen Kamara is understood to be closing in on a move to Rennes.
On the recruitment front, Leeds have brought defender Joe Rodon back to the club on a permanent basis. Goalkeeper Alex Cairns has also made a return to Elland Road, while midfielder Joe Rothwell has been signed on loan from AFC Bournemouth.
