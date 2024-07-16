Leeds United are not actively trying to sell any more players amid interest in Wilfried Gnonto, according to reports.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton targeted Gnonto last year and reports of interest from the Toffees have resurfaced. Newcastle have also been linked with the 20-year-old, who wanted out last year before performing a U-turn.

According to Sky Sports, Leeds are not actively looking to offload any players following Archie Gray’s move to Tottenham Hotspur. The teenage sensation pocketed the Whites a fee thought to be in the region of £40m, easing fears over profit and sustainability rules being breached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton are said to be keen on luring Gnonto away from Elland Road, although Leeds’ position suggests the Italian will, at the very least, not be sold on the cheap. It has been suggested Leeds may want £25m for the winger, who scored eight goals in the Championship last season.

Fellow attacking outlet Crysencio Summerville has also been named as a potential target for Premier League clubs, while Glen Kamara is understood to be closing in on a move to Rennes.