Newcastle United 'ready' to join Everton in chase for Leeds United star

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 15th Jul 2024, 14:00 BST
Newcastle United are reportedly ready to join Everton in the race to sign Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto.

The 20-year-old appeared destined to depart Elland Road last year, when he was at the centre of a protracted transfer saga. He handed in a transfer request and withdrew his availability, only to back down from his demands.

He was reintegrated by Daniel Farke and became a key figure for the Whites in their promotion tilt last term. The Italy-capped attacker scored eight goals in 36 league appearances as Leeds marched into the Championship play-off final.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the club’s failure to secure promotion, speculation regarding Gnonto’s future has resurfaced. Everton, who targeted him last year, are thought to once again be keen on securing his signature.

Wilfried Gnonto weighed in with eight Championship goals for Leeds United last season. Image: Ed Sykes/Getty ImagesWilfried Gnonto weighed in with eight Championship goals for Leeds United last season. Image: Ed Sykes/Getty Images
Wilfried Gnonto weighed in with eight Championship goals for Leeds United last season. Image: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle are also in the hunt as they look to reshape their squad for the 2024/25 season. Sources have indicated Leeds will not accept less than £25m for the wideman, who can also be deployed up front.

Leeds have already lost a key player to the Premier League this summer, with homegrown talent Archie Gray now on Tottenham Hotspur’s books. The Elland Road faithful will be hoping there is not another mass exodus in LS11, although Crysencio Summerville has also reportedly attracted interest.

Glen Kamara, meanwhile, is expected to join French side Rennes. He arrived in West Yorkshire last year from Rangers but appears set for another summer move.

Related topics:Newcastle UnitedEvertonElland RoadGlen Kamara

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice