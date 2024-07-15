Newcastle United are reportedly ready to join Everton in the race to sign Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto.

The 20-year-old appeared destined to depart Elland Road last year, when he was at the centre of a protracted transfer saga. He handed in a transfer request and withdrew his availability, only to back down from his demands.

He was reintegrated by Daniel Farke and became a key figure for the Whites in their promotion tilt last term. The Italy-capped attacker scored eight goals in 36 league appearances as Leeds marched into the Championship play-off final.

Following the club’s failure to secure promotion, speculation regarding Gnonto’s future has resurfaced. Everton, who targeted him last year, are thought to once again be keen on securing his signature.

Wilfried Gnonto weighed in with eight Championship goals for Leeds United last season. Image: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle are also in the hunt as they look to reshape their squad for the 2024/25 season. Sources have indicated Leeds will not accept less than £25m for the wideman, who can also be deployed up front.

Leeds have already lost a key player to the Premier League this summer, with homegrown talent Archie Gray now on Tottenham Hotspur’s books. The Elland Road faithful will be hoping there is not another mass exodus in LS11, although Crysencio Summerville has also reportedly attracted interest.