Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara is reportedly set to undergo a medical at Ligue 1 outfit Rennes.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the 28-year-old joined Leeds from Rangers last year, it marked the end of a long-standing interest in signing the Finland international. He had been linked with the club on a number of occasions over the years but did not put pen to paper in West Yorkshire until the summer of 2023.

He slotted into Daniel Farke’s side with relative comfort and was a regular fixture throughout the 2023/24 campaign. He made 42 appearances in all competitions, impressing with his ball retention and tidiness despite a lack of goals and assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Few expected Kamara to move on after just one season at the club but reports of interest from Rennes emerged early in the window. Minds were eased when it was suggested Leeds did not want to sell, until a twist emerged over the weekend.

Glen Kamara appears set to leave Leeds United for Rennes. Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

It was claimed a €10m (£8.4m) fee had been agreed with Rennes and that personal terms had been settled with Kamara. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has again claimed the deal is done, with Kamara said to be due at Rennes for a medical tomorrow (July 16).

If Kamara’s move away from Elland Road is completed, he would most likely become the fourth senior midfielder to leave Leeds this summer. Archie Gray has joined Tottenham Hotspur, Marc Roca has moved to Real Betis and Lewis Bate was released at the end of his contract.