Leeds United star set for £8.4m exit as Fabrizio Romano issues 'deal done' update
When the 28-year-old joined Leeds from Rangers last year, it marked the end of a long-standing interest in signing the Finland international. He had been linked with the club on a number of occasions over the years but did not put pen to paper in West Yorkshire until the summer of 2023.
He slotted into Daniel Farke’s side with relative comfort and was a regular fixture throughout the 2023/24 campaign. He made 42 appearances in all competitions, impressing with his ball retention and tidiness despite a lack of goals and assists.
Few expected Kamara to move on after just one season at the club but reports of interest from Rennes emerged early in the window. Minds were eased when it was suggested Leeds did not want to sell, until a twist emerged over the weekend.
It was claimed a €10m (£8.4m) fee had been agreed with Rennes and that personal terms had been settled with Kamara. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has again claimed the deal is done, with Kamara said to be due at Rennes for a medical tomorrow (July 16).
If Kamara’s move away from Elland Road is completed, he would most likely become the fourth senior midfielder to leave Leeds this summer. Archie Gray has joined Tottenham Hotspur, Marc Roca has moved to Real Betis and Lewis Bate was released at the end of his contract.
Leeds have brought in Joe Rothwell on loan from AFC Bournemouth, although still appear light on the ground in the middle of the park.
