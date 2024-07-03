Leeds United are reportedly looking to retain midfielder Glen Kamara amid interest from Rennes.

Kamara joined Leeds last summer, making the move from Rangers for a reported £5m. He had previously been linked with a move to Elland Road, although a switch had never materialised.

He was a regular fixture in his maiden Championship campaign, amassing 40 league appearances as the Whites reached the play-off final. Since Leeds’ defeat to Southampton at Wembley, a host of their players have reportedly been the subject of interest.

Kamara is among the latest to be placed at the centre of speculation, with reports suggesting there is interest in the Finland international from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes.

This interest has been reported by BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope, although he has claimed Leeds are not looking to sell the 28-year-old. The suggestion that Kamara may remain at Elland Road will most likely be of comfort to supporters, considering they have just been dealt the blow of a significant loss in the midfield department.

Teenage sensation Archie Gray spent most of the 2023/24 season at right-back, although his long-term future is viewed as being in central midfield. He has been sold to Tottenham Hotspur for a reported £40m, potentially heightening Kamara’s importance in the Leeds ranks.