Leeds United hold 'strong interest' in Birmingham City star amid Glen Kamara replacement search
James is a product of Birmingham’s academy and has cemented his place in the senior set-up at St Andrew’s in recent years. Despite being just 20 years old, he has racked up 105 appearances for the Blues and notched 10 goals.
According to Football Insider, Leeds have registered their interest in the Wales-capped prodigy as they look to plug the gap opened by Glen Kamara’s departure.
Leeds only signed Kamara last year, prising him from Rangers having been linked with the Finland international on a number of occasions previously. However, he has left Elland Road to seal a permanent switch to French side Rennes.
Leeds have added to their midfield this summer, signing the attack-minded Joe Rothwell on loan from AFC Bournemouth. However, reports have indicated they still want another midfielder as a more direct replacement for Kamara.
It has been claimed James is viewed as a potential replacement, with the Blues possibly having to sell their coveted asset following a post-relegation spending spree.
He is also arguably a cut above League One level, having previously stood out with his displays in the Championship. James would be in familiar company at Elland Road, as he has played with Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Charlie Crew and Daniel James for Wales.
