Leeds United hold 'strong interest' in Birmingham City star amid Glen Kamara replacement search

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 30th Jul 2024, 12:05 BST
Leeds United hold a strong interest in Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James, reports have suggested.

James is a product of Birmingham’s academy and has cemented his place in the senior set-up at St Andrew’s in recent years. Despite being just 20 years old, he has racked up 105 appearances for the Blues and notched 10 goals.

According to Football Insider, Leeds have registered their interest in the Wales-capped prodigy as they look to plug the gap opened by Glen Kamara’s departure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds only signed Kamara last year, prising him from Rangers having been linked with the Finland international on a number of occasions previously. However, he has left Elland Road to seal a permanent switch to French side Rennes.

Jordan James is among Birmingham City's most important players at the age of just 20. Image: Eddie Keogh/Getty ImagesJordan James is among Birmingham City's most important players at the age of just 20. Image: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
Jordan James is among Birmingham City's most important players at the age of just 20. Image: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

Leeds have added to their midfield this summer, signing the attack-minded Joe Rothwell on loan from AFC Bournemouth. However, reports have indicated they still want another midfielder as a more direct replacement for Kamara.

It has been claimed James is viewed as a potential replacement, with the Blues possibly having to sell their coveted asset following a post-relegation spending spree.

He is also arguably a cut above League One level, having previously stood out with his displays in the Championship. James would be in familiar company at Elland Road, as he has played with Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Charlie Crew and Daniel James for Wales.

Related topics:Jordan JamesGlen KamaraBluesBirmingham CityElland RoadBirminghamWales

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.