Fulham show 'initial interest' in Leeds United star also linked with West Ham United and Liverpool
Reports have suggested Leeds have received a bid for Summerville from West Ham, who transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims have tabled an initial proposal.
However, the Hammers are not the only club said to be on the trail of the tricky wideman. The likes of Liverpool and Chelsea have been linked, while Sky Sports have claimed there is initial interest from Fulham.
The Cottagers finished 13th in the Premier League last season and although they may not be the most glamorous name thought to be keen, they can offer top-flight football.
Few would argue Summerville is not deserving of a Premier League move following his series of dazzling displays in the Championship last term. He scooped the Championship Player of the Season award, scoring 19 goals in 43 appearances.
His fellow winger and close friend, Wilfried Gnonto, has also been linked with a move away from Elland Road. Everton, who targeted the Italian last year, are said to have revived their interest.
Leeds have already parted with Archie Gray and Glen Kamara, sales which have put them on a stronger financial footing and handed them additional power when it comes to negotiating.
