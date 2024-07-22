Leeds United transfer news: West Ham United 'make opening bid' for in-demand winger

West Ham United have reportedly made a first bid for Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville, but it is believed to be some way short of the Championship club's valuation.

Having sold Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur, doubled their money on Glen Kamara after less than 12 months, got some high earners off the wage bill and brought in more small fees, Leeds do not have to sell Summerville to stay on the right side of profit and sustainability rules, and know West Ham are not the only interested party.

So it seems the Hammers are going to have to come back with an improved offer to bring the Whites to the negotiating table after renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported they had opened the bidding. He adds that the London club have also spoken to the player.

Romano also said that Roma see Summerville as an alternative should they be unable to sign Matias Soule from Juventus this summer, and a number of Premier League clubs such as Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United have long been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old Dutch winger.

Soule is also thought to be on West Ham's shopping list.

Having been named Championship player of the year last season, it was widely expected Summerville would want to try his hand at a higher level once Leeds missed out on a quick return to the Premier League by losing their play-off final to Southampton in May.

Italy international Willy Gnonto, who Everton are interested in for a second summer running, could be in a similar position. Again, the Toffees are not his only suitor.

Leeds sold Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra – who initially went on loan – to Bournemouth after relegation in May 2023 but persuaded Gnonto to withdraw a transfer request and stay.

The worst case scenario for them would be for interest in both to rumble on deep into the transfer window, only to receive large offers with little time to reinvest. This year the summer transfer deadline is at 11pm on August 30.

Around £10m of the fee Leeds received from Spurs for Gray paid for Joe Rodon to move permanently in the opposite direction after last season's successful loan, and Jayden Bogle has joined from Sheffield United for around half that. Loanee Joe Rothewell and free signing goalkeeper Alex Cairns are Leeds' only incomings to date.