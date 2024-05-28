Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is reportedly being targeted by Liverpool and Chelsea.

A move now appears inevitable for the Dutchman following Leeds’ defeat to Southampton in the Championship play-off final. His form nosedived towards the back end of the campaign but it does not appear to have hurt his chances of a Premier League return.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool and Chelsea are among the clubs interested in striking a deal for the 22-year-old. He has previously been linked with a host of other Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports elsewhere have suggested Leeds will look to pocket a fee in the £35-40m range.

Crysencio Summerville is being linked with a move away from Leeds United. Image: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

The 2023/24 season was the best of Summerville’s career to date and the former Feyenoord prospect scooped the division’s Player of the Season award. He finished the campaign with a tally of 19 goals and nine assists in the league.

Signed in 2020, Summerville was initially assigned to what was then known as the Leeds under-23 side, now the under-21s. He starred at youth level alongside the likes of Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt before moving into the senior set-up.