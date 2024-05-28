Leeds United talisman 'targeted' by Liverpool and Chelsea as price tag set
A move now appears inevitable for the Dutchman following Leeds’ defeat to Southampton in the Championship play-off final. His form nosedived towards the back end of the campaign but it does not appear to have hurt his chances of a Premier League return.
According to The Mirror, Liverpool and Chelsea are among the clubs interested in striking a deal for the 22-year-old. He has previously been linked with a host of other Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion.
Reports elsewhere have suggested Leeds will look to pocket a fee in the £35-40m range.
The 2023/24 season was the best of Summerville’s career to date and the former Feyenoord prospect scooped the division’s Player of the Season award. He finished the campaign with a tally of 19 goals and nine assists in the league.
Signed in 2020, Summerville was initially assigned to what was then known as the Leeds under-23 side, now the under-21s. He starred at youth level alongside the likes of Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt before moving into the senior set-up.
The wideman was a bit-part player when he first started picking up senior minutes but eventually established himself as a regular. He has made a total of 89 appearances for the Whites and notched 25 goals.
