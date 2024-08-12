Leeds United handed potential boost in pursuit of Norwich City winger as Marseille 'bid' twist emerges
Rowe is believed to have been identified as a potential replacement for Crysencio Summerville at Elland Road, following the Dutchman’s move to Premier League side West Ham United.
Talk of interest from West Yorkshire in Rowe quickly intensified and the winger did not play for Norwich in their Championship season opener at the weekend.
However, reports have indicated serious interest in Rowe has emerged from Ligue 1. Marseille are said to have set their sights on the England under-21 international, who scored 12 goals in the Championship last term.
According to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Norwich received a bid from Marseille on the eve of their trip to Oxford United. That offer has reportedly not been accepted, although another bid is said to be being considered.
Speaking about Rowe’s absence before Norwich’s defeat to Oxford, Canaries boss Johannes Hoff Thorup told Sky Sports: “My feelings are maybe not that important for now. What is important is that Jon and I had a meeting this morning and he came to me and said there’s so many things going on, so much interest and so on, he was maybe not ready to play today.
"He was maybe not ready to perform today. For me, [it was] quite an easy decision to take to replace him with another guy.”
