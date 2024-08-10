Leeds United face potential transfer blow as Norwich City receive 'formal bid' for Jonathan Rowe
Leeds recently lost talismanic winger Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United, sparking debate as to how the Whites can replace such a key figure. They have been linked with Crystal Palace’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, although reports have suggested Rowe is a more pressing target.
However, it appears the Whites face stiff competition in the race to land the 21-year-old. According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Marseille have tabled a formal offer for the England youth international.
Talks with the player are said to have taken place, with further discussions now to be held between the clubs. Missing out on Rowe would arguably be a significant blow for Leeds, who appear to also face fierce competition in the hunt for Rak-Sakyi.
Hull City and Queens Park Rangers have been linked with the Eagles prospect, while reports have indicated he has moved closer to joining Sheffield United on loan.
Despite the absence of a Summerville replacement, Leeds boss Daniel Farke does have options on the flanks. Ahead of the club’s Championship opener against Portsmouth, Farke can call upon Daniel James and Wilfried Gnonto.
Georginio Rutter could also be a wide option, particularly if Farke is keen to deploy Joel Piroe in a deep-lying forward role.
