Norwich City have reportedly received a formal bid from Marseille for Leeds United target Jonathan Rowe.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it appears the Whites face stiff competition in the race to land the 21-year-old. According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Marseille have tabled a formal offer for the England youth international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talks with the player are said to have taken place, with further discussions now to be held between the clubs. Missing out on Rowe would arguably be a significant blow for Leeds, who appear to also face fierce competition in the hunt for Rak-Sakyi.

Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe has been linked with Leeds United. Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Despite the absence of a Summerville replacement, Leeds boss Daniel Farke does have options on the flanks. Ahead of the club’s Championship opener against Portsmouth, Farke can call upon Daniel James and Wilfried Gnonto.