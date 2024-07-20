Leeds United submit 'enquiry' about Hull City and Southampton transfer target
The 21-year-old is fighting fit after an injury-disrupted 2023/24 season at Selhurst Park. He had started the season in the picture but a hamstring problem ensured his last league appearance was made in October.
Palace boss Oliver Glasner has Rak-Sakyi in his pre-season pack but the wideman has been linked with a move away from the capital. Hull City have been credited with interest, while newly-promoted Premier League side Southampton are also said to be on his trail.
According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are also keen on him and are believed to have enquired about securing his services. He has previously impressed in the EFL, lighting up League One during a loan spell at Charlton Athletic.
Despite his exploits for the Addicks, he has been unable to kick on and a fresh challenge elsewhere could potentially breathe life into his career. Palace are said to be open to allowing him to leave on loan.
Leeds will most likely need to add another winger if they lose Crysencio Summerville or Wilfried Gnonto. The pair have both been linked with moves away from West Yorkshire, with Everton the latest to have been linked with the latter.
Archie Gray and Glen Kamara have already been sold by the club, although Leeds have strengthened in midfield with the loan capture of AFC Bournemouth’s Joe Rothwell.
