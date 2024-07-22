Southampton table £7m 'bid' for Leeds United, Sheffield United and Hull City-linked star
The 21-year-old endured an injury-plagued 2023/24 season, consequently failing to make the impression many hoped he would at Selhurst Park. Since the end of the campaign, he has been linked with a host of clubs.
Hull are once again thought to be keen on a loan deal, while Leeds and Sheffield United have also been credited with interest in a temporary arrangement. However, according to The Sun, an offer has been made to sign the winger permanently.
Southampton are thought to have lodged a £7m bid, although are said to have enquired about a loan deal if a permanent one is not possible. Palace would reportedly like much more for Rak-Sakyi, who they had planned to send on loan to the Championship.
Hull are thought to have made the best offer in terms of wages, but the report claims Southampton’s approach has muddied the waters.
Rak-Sakyi would arguably be a coup for any Championship club, as he is considered to have the potential to be a Premier League winger. He spent the 2022/23 season out on loan, lighting up League One with Charlton Athletic.
Palace had the wideman involved at the start of last season but injury slowed his progress with the Eagles.
