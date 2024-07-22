Southampton have reportedly tabled a £7m bid for Crystal Palace’s Leeds United, Sheffield United and Hull City-linked winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

The 21-year-old endured an injury-plagued 2023/24 season, consequently failing to make the impression many hoped he would at Selhurst Park. Since the end of the campaign, he has been linked with a host of clubs.

Hull are once again thought to be keen on a loan deal, while Leeds and Sheffield United have also been credited with interest in a temporary arrangement. However, according to The Sun, an offer has been made to sign the winger permanently.

Southampton are thought to have lodged a £7m bid, although are said to have enquired about a loan deal if a permanent one is not possible. Palace would reportedly like much more for Rak-Sakyi, who they had planned to send on loan to the Championship.

Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has reportedly attracted plenty of interest. Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Hull are thought to have made the best offer in terms of wages, but the report claims Southampton’s approach has muddied the waters.

Rak-Sakyi would arguably be a coup for any Championship club, as he is considered to have the potential to be a Premier League winger. He spent the 2022/23 season out on loan, lighting up League One with Charlton Athletic.