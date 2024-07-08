Sheffield United 'join' hunt for Crystal Palace prodigy eyed by Luton Town and QPR
The 21-year-old’s stock soared during the course of the 2022/23 campaign, as he lit up League One with Charlton Athletic. He was linked with another loan move last summer but was instead kept within the Palace ranks.
However, reports have indicated clubs are once again lining up to land the winger. Sheffield United are said to be among them, with reporter Alan Nixon claiming on his Patreon page that the Blades are keen to do a loan deal.
Blackburn Rovers are also said to be interested, although are thought to be struggling to win the race. Sheffield United could also face difficulty as Rak-Sakyi could reportedly prefer to stay in London. With Luton and QPR linked, the winger may have the opportunity to do so.
Rak-Sakyi was hindered by a hamstring injury last season, which brought his momentum to an abrupt halt. He had been in the first-team picture early on in the campaign, appearing from the bench in six of Palace’s opening 10 league fixtures.
A loan move to the Championship could potentially be of great benefit to the former England under-20 international, especially if he can pick up regular minutes.
Sheffield United are starting their rebuild under Chris Wilder and recently made their first signing of the summer window. Jamie Shackleton has joined the Blades on a free transfer, ending a lengthy association with Leeds to do so.
