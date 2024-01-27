The Crystal Palace prodigy was linked with the Tigers back in the summer and speculation regarding Hull interest has resurfaced this month. However, the 21-year-old is said to be a wanted man.

According to reporter Darren Witcoop, Championship promotion hopefuls Southampton and Ipswich have him on their lists of targets.

A tricky wideman who can also play up front, Rak-Sakyi has made just six Premier League appearances this term. A loan move to the Championship could potentially accelerate the development of an already exciting player.

Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is reportedly a wanted man. Image: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

He spent the 2022/23 season in League One, on loan at Charlton Athletic. Rak-Sakyi made a seamless transition to life in the EFL, scoring 15 goals and registering nine assists for the Addicks in the third tier.

A move to the second tier appeared to be the logical next step for the winger but he remained at Selhurst Park beyond the end of the summer deadline.

Any club keen on securing his signature does not have long to act, with the January window set to slam shut on February 1.