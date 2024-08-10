Jonathan Rowe has withdrawn from Norwich City’s squad amid interest from Leeds United and Marseille.

Norwich are kickstarting their Championship campaign against newly-promoted Oxford United and eyebrows were raised when Rowe did not feature in the Canaries squad named for the fixture.

He said: “My feelings are maybe not that important for now. What is important is that Jon and I had a meeting this morning and he came to me and said there’s so many things going on, so much interest and so on, he was maybe not ready to play today.

Jonathan Rowe has been linked with a move away from Norwich City. Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

"He was maybe not ready to perform today. For me, [it was] quite an easy decision to take to replace him with another guy.”

Leeds recently lost talismanic wideman Crysencio Summerville, who made a return to the Premier League with a move to West Ham United. Rowe has reportedly been earmarked as a potential replacement, while Crystal Palace’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is also said to be on the Leeds radar.