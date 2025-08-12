Leeds United 'express interest' in Artem Dovbyk one year on from his £32.7m move to Roma

Leeds United have reportedly expressed interest in signing Artem Dovbyk from Serie A outfit Roma.

The 28-year-old only made the move to Italy last summer, completing a €38m (£32.7m) switch from Girona.

He had enjoyed a prolific campaign in Spain and has since notched 17 goals across 45 appearances in Roma colours.

However, just a year on from his move, Dovbyk is seemingly attracting interest from England.

Artem Dovbyk has scored 17 goals since his move to Roma last year.
Artem Dovbyk has scored 17 goals since his move to Roma last year.

Artem Dovbyk linked with Leeds United

Having recently been linked with West Ham United by Calciomercato, the Ukraine international has been named as a potential target for Leeds by reporter Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Whites are believed to have expressed interest in the frontman, although there is not thought to be anything advanced about the interest.

With Leeds’ pursuit of Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz dragging on, it is hardly a surprise to see talk of alternative targets emerging.

Free agent marksman Dominic Calvert-Lewin has also been mooted as an option and talks have reportedly been held.

Leeds United’s forward options

As it stands, Leeds will be kicking off the 2025/26 campaign with Joel Piroe and Lukas Nmecha as their senior options in the number nine department.

Patrick Bamford has been told he is no longer in the picture, while Mateo Joseph has been loaned to Mallorca after submitting a transfer request.

Mateo Joseph's loan move to Mallorca has left Leeds United looking lighter in the forward department.
Mateo Joseph's loan move to Mallorca has left Leeds United looking lighter in the forward department.

Harry Gray is highly rated and has tasted first-team action, but may need time to develop before he can make an impact in the Premier League.

The 16-year-old, the brother of Tottenham Hotspur’s Archie, stepped off the bench for a cameo against AC Milan at the weekend.

Piroe was given the starting berth up front for the 1-1 draw in Dublin and was replaced by Nmecha in the second half.

Muniz is widely considered to be the primary target for Leeds, but it remains to be seen whether an agreement with Fulham can be reached.

