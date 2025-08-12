Leeds United have reportedly expressed interest in signing Artem Dovbyk from Serie A outfit Roma.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old only made the move to Italy last summer, completing a €38m (£32.7m) switch from Girona.

He had enjoyed a prolific campaign in Spain and has since notched 17 goals across 45 appearances in Roma colours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, just a year on from his move, Dovbyk is seemingly attracting interest from England.

Artem Dovbyk has scored 17 goals since his move to Roma last year. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Artem Dovbyk linked with Leeds United

Having recently been linked with West Ham United by Calciomercato, the Ukraine international has been named as a potential target for Leeds by reporter Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Whites are believed to have expressed interest in the frontman, although there is not thought to be anything advanced about the interest.

With Leeds’ pursuit of Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz dragging on, it is hardly a surprise to see talk of alternative targets emerging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free agent marksman Dominic Calvert-Lewin has also been mooted as an option and talks have reportedly been held.

Leeds United’s forward options

As it stands, Leeds will be kicking off the 2025/26 campaign with Joel Piroe and Lukas Nmecha as their senior options in the number nine department.

Patrick Bamford has been told he is no longer in the picture, while Mateo Joseph has been loaned to Mallorca after submitting a transfer request.

Mateo Joseph’s loan move to Mallorca has left Leeds United looking lighter in the forward department. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Harry Gray is highly rated and has tasted first-team action, but may need time to develop before he can make an impact in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 16-year-old, the brother of Tottenham Hotspur’s Archie, stepped off the bench for a cameo against AC Milan at the weekend.

Piroe was given the starting berth up front for the 1-1 draw in Dublin and was replaced by Nmecha in the second half.