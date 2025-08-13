Leeds United legend Nigel Martyn believes Illan Meslier should be remembered fondly by supporters if he moves on this summer.

The 25-year-old was Daniel Farke’s goalkeeper of choice at Elland Road until April, when he was leapfrogged in the pecking order by Karl Darlow.

A series of blunders cost the Frenchman his spot and the decision to drop him was widely considered overdue by supporters.

He has made over 200 appearances for the Whites and is a two-time Championship title-winner, but periods of stagnation and decline have dented his reputation.

Illan Meslier has been dislodged as the number one at Leeds United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Nigel Martyn on Illan Meslier

Martyn, who served as Leeds’ number one between 1996 and 2002, told The Yorkshire Post: "He's been a good servant to the club and he's made unbelievable saves.

“I think he should be remembered fondly at the club. But I think one or two mistakes too many have been his downfall. He is still very young. He's susceptible to those things. It does happen.”

Meslier’s days appeared numbered before Leeds jetted over to Dublin to face AC Milan in a friendly. His exclusion from the squad only strengthened the view he will depart.

Nigel Martyn represented Leeds United from 1996 until 2003. | Laurence Griffiths /Allsport

New signing Lucas Perri, rather tellingly wearing the number one shirt, was given his first outing between the sticks. Darlow stepped in for the second half, while Alex Cairns watched from the bench as an understudy.

Martyn said: "I think it will have been handled behind closed doors before this announcement in Dublin. I think Illan could probably see the writing on the wall.

“Getting dropped at the back end of the season, at an important time, because of mistakes you've made, probably means you're done. A fresh start for him would be a good thing.”

Nigel Martyn on Lucas Perri

Leeds were linked with a raft of goalkeepers before Perri was unveiled as a member of Farke’s squad.

Standing at over 6ft 5in tall with Champions League experience and a 50m long throw to boast of, he was a rather glamorous addition.

Lucas Perri is the new man between the sticks at Leeds United. | PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images

Much of the criticism aimed at Meslier last season related to the low level of confidence he appeared to provide his defenders.

Martyn thinks Perri, who is on the fringes of the Brazil squad, can be the assured presence Leeds need.

He said: "He's a giant of a man - and I think he's going to bring confidence to the backline. He likes to make saves, his limbs are extraordinary long, so it's going to be difficult for strikers to get past him.

“There's going to be an arm or a leg that gets thrown out and they're going to think 'where's that come from?'. It'll be interesting to see how he adapts to Premier League football. Hopefully, he's settled in, and gets that understanding with the back four very quickly.”