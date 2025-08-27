Leeds United interest in Aston Villa's Emi Buendia update issued amid development at Villa Park

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 27th Aug 2025
Aston Villa playmaker Emi Buendia could reportedly come back into the equation for Leeds United.

The 28-year-old was targeted by Leeds during the last summer window, but the Whites could not lure him to the Championship.

Buendia starred for Daniel Farke’s Norwich City side and talk of interest from Elland Road has resurfaced on a number of occasions over the last year.

After ending last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, Buendia’s future once again appears up in the air and Leeds have again been linked.

Emi Buendia is back in the Aston Villa fold after a loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen.placeholder image
Emi Buendia update

Speaking to The Boot Room, reporter Graeme Bailey said: “Leeds want a winger and a number 10 – there are still a few deals to be done. Buendia hasn’t played much for Villa, so he could come back into the equation and possibly arrive on loan.

“Leeds also want to do a couple of other deals, they’ll be one of the busier teams trying to complete moves.”

The Athletic, meanwhile, have claimed Villa have knocked back a loan-with-buy option offer from Stuttgart.

Leeds United’s need for signings - and prior Buendia interest

Leeds have made 10 senior signings this summer, although their humiliating Carabao Cup defeat to a youthful Sheffield Wednesday side exposed their need for further additions.

The loss came days after a humbling 5-0 mauling at the hands of Premier League giants Arsenal.

Leeds United have already had two early wake-up calls this season.placeholder image
Last summer, in a revealing interview with The Square Ball, Leeds’ then-CEO Angus Kinnear claimed Buendia felt he had served his time at Championship level.

Leeds can now offer Premier League football, potentially giving them a chance of landing the Argentina-capped creator.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kinnear said: “Buendia was on our list and very clearly from Aston Villa, wasn’t going to be released, and the player didn’t want to come back down to Championship level, he felt he’d served his time at Championship level.”

