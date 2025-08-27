Aston Villa playmaker Emi Buendia could reportedly come back into the equation for Leeds United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old was targeted by Leeds during the last summer window, but the Whites could not lure him to the Championship.

Buendia starred for Daniel Farke’s Norwich City side and talk of interest from Elland Road has resurfaced on a number of occasions over the last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After ending last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, Buendia’s future once again appears up in the air and Leeds have again been linked.

Emi Buendia is back in the Aston Villa fold after a loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen. | Clive Mason/Getty Images

Emi Buendia update

Speaking to The Boot Room, reporter Graeme Bailey said: “Leeds want a winger and a number 10 – there are still a few deals to be done. Buendia hasn’t played much for Villa, so he could come back into the equation and possibly arrive on loan.

“Leeds also want to do a couple of other deals, they’ll be one of the busier teams trying to complete moves.”

The Athletic, meanwhile, have claimed Villa have knocked back a loan-with-buy option offer from Stuttgart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United’s need for signings - and prior Buendia interest

Leeds have made 10 senior signings this summer, although their humiliating Carabao Cup defeat to a youthful Sheffield Wednesday side exposed their need for further additions.

The loss came days after a humbling 5-0 mauling at the hands of Premier League giants Arsenal.

Leeds United have already had two early wake-up calls this season. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Last summer, in a revealing interview with The Square Ball, Leeds’ then-CEO Angus Kinnear claimed Buendia felt he had served his time at Championship level.

Leeds can now offer Premier League football, potentially giving them a chance of landing the Argentina-capped creator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad