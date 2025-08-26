Leeds United fringe player Sam Greenwood is reportedly leaving Elland Road for Polish outfit Pogoń Szczecin.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old, an attacking midfielder who can also play up front, arrived at Elland Road from Arsenal in 2020.

He was considered a coup for the Whites, having starred for the Gunners and England at youth level. His impressive form continued in Leeds’ youth set-up and he eventually made his way into the senior side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greenwood amassed 35 appearances for the Whites, scoring his only goal against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League, before being deemed surplus to requirements by Daniel Farke.

Sam Greenwood was deemed surplus to requirements when Daneil Farke arrived at Leeds United in 2023. | George Wood/Getty Images

He was first loaned to Middlesbrough, spending the 2023/24 season at the Riverside, before being sent to Preston North End for the 2024/25 campaign.

Greenwood registered seven goals in 45 appearances for the Lilywhites, but did not pen a permanent deal.

Although he returned to Leeds for pre-season training, it appeared only a matter of time until he moved on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left-field move lined up f or Sam Greenwood

The attacker now looks set for a fresh start in Poland, with Pogoń Szczecin reportedly paying €4m (£3.4m) for his services.

Pogoń compete in the top tier of Polish football and finished fourth last season.

Posting on X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said: “Sam Greenwood leaves Leeds United to join Polish side Pogon on three-year deal plus one-year option. Fee around €4m for LUFC.”

Leeds paid a reported £1.5m to Arsenal for his services five years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Greenwood has not featured for Leeds United in a competitive fixture since the early stages of Daniel Farke's reign. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Sam Greenwood’s next chapter

After two years out on loan, a permanent move would allow Greenwood the opportunity to lay down roots.

The Ekstraklasa is a competitive division and is intensely followed by supporters renowned for their passion.