Leeds United are reportedly prepared to move for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Facundo Buonanotte.

The 20-year-old, who has been capped by Argentina at senior level, is back at Brighton after a season on loan at Leicester City.

He registered six goals in 35 appearances for the Foxes, but was unable to prevent the club dropping into the Championship.

Speculation regarding his future has been rife since the end of his loan spell and Leeds are among the clubs to have been linked.

It was indicated a move to the continent was more likely for Buonanotte, but it appears there could still be a chance of an Elland Road move.

Leeds United on Facundo Buonanotte alert

According to reporter Ben Jacobs, Leeds are on alert in case the attacking midfielder becomes available for a loan switch.

While there is not believed to have been an offer, the Whites are said to be ready to pounce if an opportunity arises.

Posting on social media platform X, Jacobs said: “Leeds are still alert to Facundo Buonanotte in case a loan becomes possible in the final days of the window.

“Not their only target, having felt for much of the summer that the Brighton attacker would move to a club with European football. No bid to Brighton yet, but Leeds are prepared to move if an opportunity presents itself.”

Leeds United hoping to complete business

Leeds are looking to strengthen their attack in the final days of the window, despite having forked out a hefty fee to sign Noah Okafor from AC Milan.

