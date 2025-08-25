Leeds United interest in Dilane Bakwa latest as Sunderland and Nottingham Forest claims emerge
The 22-year-old, a key figure in Strasbourg’s attack, is widely considered to be of interest to Leeds as the summer window deadline approaches.
A versatile winger, Bakwa has gone from strength to strength in Ligue 1 under the tutelage of ex-Hull City boss Liam Rosenior.
He has represented France at various youth levels but suggestions of a move to Leeds being close have been downplayed.
Dilane Bakwa latest
According to Leeds Live, Sunderland and Forest are further down the line with their interest in Bakwa.
It has also been suggested there are doubts over Bakwa’s desire to join Leeds, which could prove to be a significant stumbling block.
Strasbourg, meanwhile, are said to be holding out for a fee in the region of £30m.
Leeds United’s winger department
Leeds have already signed Noah Okafor, a player comfortable out wide, from Italian giants AC Milan.
However, it does not appear implausible another wideman will be recruited before the summer window slams shut.
Last season, Whites boss Daniel Farke had four wingers to choose from - Daniel James, Wilfried Gnonto, Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon.
Okafor has arrived and Jack Harrison is back at Elland Road, but Ramazani is seemingly on his way out and Solomon’s loan deal expired.
Having an extra option for the Premier League could prove handy, especially considering Okafor may also be deployed up front.
James and Gnonto have started each of Leeds’ opening fixtures this season, but Okafor and Harrison will be pushing to start in Farke’s side.
The Whites edged past Everton in their season opener courtesy of a Lukas Nmecha penalty, but were on the receiving end of a 5-0 mauling at Arsenal in their second fixture.