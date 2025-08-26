Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has reportedly emerged as a surprise target for Leeds United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At just 20 years old, Mainoo has already racked up 72 appearances at senior level for the Red Devils.

A product of the club’s academy, he is widely regarded as an exciting prospect and was part of England’s Euro 2024 squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, talk of a potential exit has surfaced with head coach Ruben Amorim seemingly preferring other central midfielders.

Kobbie Mainoo featured for Manchester United against Leeds United last month. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Kobbie Mainoo linked with Leeds United

According to MOT Leeds News, Mainoo has emerged as a target for Leeds in the final week of the summer transfer window.

The Whites are said to be considering an ambitious move to take the midfielder on loan, with the club wanting an extra body in the middle of the park.

While it is thought to be unlikely a move will be sanctioned, there could be a change if Mainoo grows unsettled in the final days of the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United’s midfield investment

Leeds have invested in their midfield this summer, signing Anton Stach from Hoffenheim and Sean Longstaff from Newcastle United.

However, captain Ethan Ampadu picked up an injury in the season opener against Everton and his absence was felt as Arsenal completed a 5-0 rout of the Whites.

It has been suggested Leeds want to recruit a playmaker before the deadline and while Mainoo is not a ‘number 10’, he is a versatile figure who can play further forward.

Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo is a senior England international. | HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

The 20-year-old would arguably be a coup for a raft of Premier League clubs, but convincing Manchester United to part with such a talent could prove tricky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Leeds have signed versatile full-back James Justin from Leicester City in a deal reported to be worth £10m.