Kobbie Mainoo emerges as Leeds United 'target' amid talk of Manchester United exit
At just 20 years old, Mainoo has already racked up 72 appearances at senior level for the Red Devils.
A product of the club’s academy, he is widely regarded as an exciting prospect and was part of England’s Euro 2024 squad.
However, talk of a potential exit has surfaced with head coach Ruben Amorim seemingly preferring other central midfielders.
Kobbie Mainoo linked with Leeds United
According to MOT Leeds News, Mainoo has emerged as a target for Leeds in the final week of the summer transfer window.
The Whites are said to be considering an ambitious move to take the midfielder on loan, with the club wanting an extra body in the middle of the park.
While it is thought to be unlikely a move will be sanctioned, there could be a change if Mainoo grows unsettled in the final days of the window.
Leeds United’s midfield investment
Leeds have invested in their midfield this summer, signing Anton Stach from Hoffenheim and Sean Longstaff from Newcastle United.
However, captain Ethan Ampadu picked up an injury in the season opener against Everton and his absence was felt as Arsenal completed a 5-0 rout of the Whites.
It has been suggested Leeds want to recruit a playmaker before the deadline and while Mainoo is not a ‘number 10’, he is a versatile figure who can play further forward.
The 20-year-old would arguably be a coup for a raft of Premier League clubs, but convincing Manchester United to part with such a talent could prove tricky.
Elsewhere, Leeds have signed versatile full-back James Justin from Leicester City in a deal reported to be worth £10m.
Justin’s arrival could lead to the departure of Isaac Schmidt, who is said to be in the sights of Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen.