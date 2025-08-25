Leeds United, Sheffield United and Barnsley feature in our latest transfer news round-up.

There is one week to go until the summer transfer window slams shut, but plenty of clubs still have business to conduct.

It looks set to be a busy week for Yorkshire clubs in particular, with an array of outfits still on the hunt for new signings.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Monday, August 25, 2025.

Leeds United dealt blow

Strasbourg winger Dilane Bakwa has been linked with Leeds United, but the Whites do not appear to be in pole position to secure his signature.

Sunderland and Nottingham Forest are reportedly further down the line with their interest in the 22-year-old, who has shone in Ligue 1.

There are also thought to be doubts over his desire to make a move to Elland Road.

Strasbourg's Dilane Bakwa is believed to have Premier League admirers. | SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

Sheffield United confirm loan exit

Rhys Norrington-Davies has been allowed to join Queens Park Rangers on loan from Sheffield United.

The Rs are in dire need of strengthening at the back and their issues were laid bare in a 7-1 defeat to Coventry City at the weekend.

After completing a season-long loan switch, the 26-year-old left-back said: “I'm looking forward to the opportunity to play for QPR. For me personally, I'm coming in here to play football.

“I'd like to say I'm on the front foot, aggressive in nature, be that defensively or attacking. So now I'm looking forward to getting out there and showing the fans what I can do.”

Rhys Norrington-Davies has left Sheffield United on a temporary basis. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Barnsley eye Chesterfield star

Barnsley are among the clubs said to be interested in signing attacking midfielder Armando Dobra from Chesterfield.

The 24-year-old is among the most admired attacking outlets in League Two and scored 13 goals in all competitions last season.

His exploits are believed to have attracted a host of admirers, including Barnsley and the likes of Derby County, Portsmouth and Blackpool.

Leeds United agree defender deal

Leeds United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign defender James Justin from Leicester City.

The 27-year-old looks set to make a switch to West Yorkshire for a £10m fee after suffering relegation from the Premier League with the Foxes last term.

His arrival could prompt the Whites to sanction a loan exit for Switzerland international Isaac Schmidt.