Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly closing in the signing on Leeds United-linked midfielder Christantus Uche.

On more than one occasion this summer, Leeds have been credited with interest in the highly-rated Getafe playmaker.

He was most recently linked with Leeds over the weekend, when it was suggested the Whites were keen alongside Wolves, Sunderland and Burnley.

While the 22-year-old is seemingly in-demand, it now looks like Wolves are about to win the race for his signature.

Christantus Uche looks likely to swap Getafe for Wolves. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Wolves close in on Leeds United-linked midfielder

According to the Express & Star’s Liam Keen, the Premier League club are making progress in their efforts to land the Nigeria international.

Negotiations regarding a deal in the region of £17m are said to be continuing and while there is thought to be work to do on personal terms, there is reportedly hope of a deal being completed.

Posting on X, Keen said: “Wolves are closing in on a deal to sign Getafe's Christantus Uche. Negotiations continuing over a move in the region of £17m. Still work to do on personal terms but there is hope of getting it over the line.”

Getafe's Christantus Uche has been linked with Leeds United. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Leeds United’s midfield change

Leeds have been linked with an array of attack-minded midfielders over the summer, despite their switch to a system in which a ‘number 10’ does not feature.

Brenden Aaronson took on the advanced midfielder role for the bulk of last season but has been used as a substitute in each of Leeds’ two league games this season.

Against Everton, Daniel Farke set up with Anton Stach and Ao Tanaka just ahead of the deeper Ethan Ampadu.

With Ampadu injured for the trip to Arsenal, Ilia Gruev stepped in at the Emirates Stadium.

