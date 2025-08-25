Wolves 'closing in' on £17m signing of Leeds United and Sunderland-linked playmaker Christantus Uche
On more than one occasion this summer, Leeds have been credited with interest in the highly-rated Getafe playmaker.
He was most recently linked with Leeds over the weekend, when it was suggested the Whites were keen alongside Wolves, Sunderland and Burnley.
While the 22-year-old is seemingly in-demand, it now looks like Wolves are about to win the race for his signature.
Wolves close in on Leeds United-linked midfielder
According to the Express & Star’s Liam Keen, the Premier League club are making progress in their efforts to land the Nigeria international.
Negotiations regarding a deal in the region of £17m are said to be continuing and while there is thought to be work to do on personal terms, there is reportedly hope of a deal being completed.
Posting on X, Keen said: “Wolves are closing in on a deal to sign Getafe's Christantus Uche. Negotiations continuing over a move in the region of £17m. Still work to do on personal terms but there is hope of getting it over the line.”
Leeds United’s midfield change
Leeds have been linked with an array of attack-minded midfielders over the summer, despite their switch to a system in which a ‘number 10’ does not feature.
Brenden Aaronson took on the advanced midfielder role for the bulk of last season but has been used as a substitute in each of Leeds’ two league games this season.
Against Everton, Daniel Farke set up with Anton Stach and Ao Tanaka just ahead of the deeper Ethan Ampadu.
With Ampadu injured for the trip to Arsenal, Ilia Gruev stepped in at the Emirates Stadium.
While Leeds have sacrificed an attacking midfielder early on, Farke could well revert to his Championship formation for certain fixtures this season.