Barnsley, Derby County and Portsmouth among clubs credited with interest in Chesterfield star Armando Dobra
The 24-year-old is among the most revered attacking outlets in League Two and delivered a 13-goal haul across all competitions last term.
A product of Ipswich Town’s academy, he joined Chesterfield in 2022 and has been a key figure for the Spireites in recent years.
An attacking midfielder who can also play out wide, Dobra is now said to have emerged as a target for a raft of clubs.
Barnsley among clubs keen on Armando Dobra
Barnsley have been credited with interest by Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, but do not appear to be the only admirers.
Championship outfits Derby, Portsmouth and Oxford United have been linked, as have Barnsley’s League One rivals Luton Town, Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool and Reading.
There is just one week to go until the summer transfer window closes, therefore clubs will have to move swiftly to get a deal done.
Posting on social media platform X, O’Rourke said: “Chesterfield winger Armando Dobra is a target for a host of EFL clubs, including Derby, Portsmouth, Oxford, Barnsley, Luton, Bolton, Blackpool, and Reading before of the close of the window.”
Barnsley hoping for more business
Barnsley have made seven senior signings this summer but are hoping to add more new faces before the deadline.
Speaking last week, Reds boss Conor Hourihane said: "I have been very, very picky over the summer and I think everyone can kind of see that.
"I have not gambled on anyone and been really thorough in my work and recruitment. Everyone I have brought in has added something to the group which has been really positive.
"I am big now on finishing the window with the right players and not just texts going left, right and centre and jumping into one and going: 'he will be good' and not actually doing the homework. I am being picky on the last couple I want.”