Supercomputer predicts League Two table with Harrogate Town, Bristol Rovers, Chesterfield, MK Dons & Notts County verdicts

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 12:52 BST

Harrogate Town will be the only Yorkshire representatives in League Two next season, competing with the likes of Bristol Rovers, Chesterfield and Milton Keynes Dons.

Last term, after years of trying, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers managed to escape the fourth tier of English football.

It is a notoriously difficult division to clinch promotion from, mostly due to the huge number of clubs who set their sights on a battle at the top every year.

Harrogate have stabilised in League Two since their remarkable rise through the non-league pyramid.

They are not widely expected to be challenging near the summit next term, although manager Simon Weaver does want their upward trajectory to continue.

“We've got to progress at the rate which is feasible for us,” he said. “We don't want to lose the dynamic of our united front but what's always there in equal measure is the ambition.

"We want to make it our destiny to be at higher levels and we're prepared to show the resilience to get there. It's never going to be an overnight sensation.

"It takes time and my dad (chairman Irving Weaver) is not a Hollywood movie star riding into town to completely change the outfit and it wouldn't be us. It's good to be on a journey.

"It's always an upward hike but we're proud of that and the characters we're bringing in.”

Here is how the AceOdds supercomputer thinks the League Two table will look at the end of the 2025/26 season.

Here is how the supercomputer thinks the 2025/26 League Two season will play out.

1. Supercomputer predicts League Two table

Here is how the supercomputer thinks the 2025/26 League Two season will play out. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 43

2. 24. Newport County

Predicted points: 43 | Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 45

3. 23. Accrington Stanley

Predicted points: 45 | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 47

4. 22. Harrogate Town

Predicted points: 47 | Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoBristol RoversChesterfieldMK DonsFleetwood TownSalford CityWalsallNotts CountyTranmere RoversEFL League TwoGillingham
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice