Last term, after years of trying, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers managed to escape the fourth tier of English football.

It is a notoriously difficult division to clinch promotion from, mostly due to the huge number of clubs who set their sights on a battle at the top every year.

Harrogate have stabilised in League Two since their remarkable rise through the non-league pyramid.

They are not widely expected to be challenging near the summit next term, although manager Simon Weaver does want their upward trajectory to continue.

“We've got to progress at the rate which is feasible for us,” he said. “We don't want to lose the dynamic of our united front but what's always there in equal measure is the ambition.

"We want to make it our destiny to be at higher levels and we're prepared to show the resilience to get there. It's never going to be an overnight sensation.

"It takes time and my dad (chairman Irving Weaver) is not a Hollywood movie star riding into town to completely change the outfit and it wouldn't be us. It's good to be on a journey.

"It's always an upward hike but we're proud of that and the characters we're bringing in.”

Here is how the AceOdds supercomputer thinks the League Two table will look at the end of the 2025/26 season.