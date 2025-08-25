Sheffield United transfer news: Rhys Norrington-Davies' priority is game-time after blowing chance to impress Ruben Selles
The 26-year-old has joined the Rs on a season-long loan.
The left-sided defender has not played for the Blades since being substituted less than an hour into the first game of the season, with his side already 4-1 down at home to Bristol City.
Norrington-Davies was preferred at centre-back to club captain Jack Robinson that day because of his greater involvement in pre-season but had a bad afternoon as he struggled behind a wide open midfield. His substitution was greeted with cheers by some unsympathetic Bramall Lane fans.
It was manager Selles’ first competitive game in charge of the Championship club.
Since then, Norrington-Davies has not kicked a ball for the Spaniard, and his club have bought centre-back Nils Zatterstrom and loaned York-born Ben Godfrey.
The 26-year-old, who can also play left-back, was on course to be in Wales squad at the 2022 World Cup but has never been able to re-establish himself after the serious injury that ruled him out.
The Bristol City game was only his fifth league start since the serious hamstring injury which stopped him travelling to Qatar nearly three years ago.
Therefore it is no surprise what his priority is after moving to Loftus Road.
“I'm looking forward to the opportunity to play for QPR,” he said.
“I'm coming in here to play football.”
In all, academy-reared Norrington-Davies has played 66 times for the South Yorkshire club.
A full season of regular football would do the Blades some good, as well as the 13-cap international.