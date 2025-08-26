James Justin arrival to prompt Isaac Schmidt's Leeds United exit with Werder Bremen 'negotiating' £3m deal
Schmidt arrived at Elland Road late in the last summer window, making the switch to West Yorkshire from St. Gallen in his native Switzerland.
The 25-year-old struggled for minutes as Leeds enjoyed a title-winning Championship campaign, failing to make a single league start.
Schmidt featured in pre-season friendlies for Leeds after the title triumph but did not convince and has not appeared in either of the club’s opening Premier League fixtures.
With Justin now through the door as an addition to the full-back department, Schmidt appears set for a move away from Elland Road.
Isaac Schmidt nears Leeds United exit
According to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen are working on a deal worth around £3m.
Posting on social media platform X, he said: “Leeds full-back Isaac Schmidt has pathway cleared for move to Werder Bremen after LUFC went into the full-back market over the weekend.
“German club have been negotiating deal worth around £3m for the 25-year-old, who made 14 appearances last season.”
Justin in, Schmidt out
One of Schmidt’s key attributes is his versatility, as he can operate at right-back, left-back or on the wing. However, new signing Justin also covered various roles during his six years at Leicester City.
After being unveiled as a new addition to Daniel Farke’s squad, Justin said: "Obviously to join a club of this size and to have the history it has had, and being back in the Premier League was a massive thing for me, so I'm over the moon to have joined.
"The stadium has obviously got one of the best atmospheres in world football. And it's always a daunting task to come here as an opposing team, but I'm happy to have the fans behind me this time."