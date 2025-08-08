Leeds United reportedly hold an interest in Brighton & Hove Albion’s Facundo Buonanotte following his loan spell at Leicester City.

The 20-year-old has been in the Premier League for two years, having joined Brighton from Rosario Central in his native Argentina in 2023.

He spent last season on loan at Leicester and was among the bright sparks in a dismal campaign for the Foxes.

A senior Argentina international, Buonanotte is now back at his parent club and at the centre of transfer speculation.

Leeds United eye Brighton & Hove Albion playmaker

According to reporter Ben Jacobs, Leeds have a genuine interest in signing the playmaker from the Seagulls.

An attacking midfielder by trade, Buonanotte can also operate out wide and would arguably provide the injection of flair and creativity Leeds are on the hunt for.

However, it does not appear a deal will be easy to do for the Premier League-bound Whites.

Posting on social media platform X, Jacobs said: “Understand Leeds hold a genuine interest Brighton's Facundo Buonanotte.

“However, there's currently low confidence in pulling off an ambitious move. Buonanotte has several suitors, including clubs with Champions League [football to offer]. [Borussia] Dortmund have held talks and are considering a bid.”

Facundo Buonanotte suffered relegation from the Premier League with Leicester City last season. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United links to Bilal El Khannouss

Leeds have also been linked with Morocco international Bilal El Khannouss, who played with Buonanotte at the King Power Stadium last season.

Unlike Buonanotte, El Khannouss is still on the books at Leicester and will be playing Championship football if a move is not lined up.

Leeds have centred much of their transfer business around solidifying and now is the time for firepower to be added in the final third.

Daniel Farke has conceded the Whites need more business to be conducted as they prepare for a return to the Premier League.

Speaking after his side’s friendly draw with Villareal, he said: "We know in the offence we are not ready for Premier League level. We've proven we can be ready for one game and for that I am not too concerned at the moment as it stands.

"I know especially with the offence, in the last bit you can add some quality. Of course, as a manager, you want all the players available on the first day of pre-season and to have training sessions with them because they need to adapt to the group and the principles.

