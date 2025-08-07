Leeds United forward Mateo Joseph is said to be closing in on a loan move to La Liga outfit Mallorca.

The 21-year-old was the first-choice frontman at Elland Road heading into the 2024/25 season, but was eventually dislodged by Joel Piroe.

He has since found starting opportunities limited, although few expected him to hand in a transfer request as he did last month.

Joseph made it clear he wanted a move to Spain, the country of his birth, and appears to have got his wish.

Mateo Joseph nears exit

According to The Athletic, a loan deal that will see Joseph link up with Mallorca is being finalised.

There is not thought to be a buy option in the deal, potentially leaving the door open for a return to the Leeds fold or a highly profitable sale.

Leeds will be hoping Joseph flourishes in the Spanish top flight, as a prolific campaign would only add to the Spain youth international’s value.

Mateo Joseph’s time at Leeds United

Joseph joined Leeds from Espanyol in 2022 and initially cut his teeth in the club’s under-21s set-up.

He gradually made his way into the senior side and has since amassed 73 appearances for the Whites at first-team level.

However, his transfer request indicated he was dissatisfied with the amount of minutes he had been afforded by Daniel Farke.

Daniel Farke on Mateo Joseph’s transfer request

Speaking during Leeds’ pre-season trip to Germany, Farke said: “It was actually the plan to have him in Germany.

“We really value and rate him, otherwise we wouldn’t have played him, especially at the beginning of the last successful campaign, ahead of Golden Boot winner Joel Piroe, ahead of an experienced striker like Patrick Bamford.

“It’s a sign of how much we value him and what we see in him. Nevertheless, he came to me and said that he wants a new challenge and would like to have a move.

“He has also hinted that he wants or prefers a move to Spain due to his Spanish roots. Obviously, that was more or less his call.

“We just want players who are excited about the project, to play for Leeds United in the best league in the world, who want to be here with us and want to be successful with us. If this is more or less your wish, I, as your manager won’t stand in the way.”