Leeds United 'express interest' in Liverpool's ex-Middlesbrough winger Ben Doak amid Wolves and West Ham links

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 7th Aug 2025, 16:21 BST
Leeds United have reportedly expressed interest in signing Liverpool winger Ben Doak following his season on loan at Middlesbrough.

The 19-year-old joined Middlesbrough on loan last summer and lit up the Championship with his flair on the flank.

His season was curtailed by injury but by the time it struck, he had already enhanced his burgeoning reputation.

Since his return to Anfield, there has been talk of interest from an array of Premier League clubs.

Liverpool's Ben Doak is reportedly of interest to Leeds United.placeholder image
Liverpool's Ben Doak is reportedly of interest to Leeds United. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Leeds United in Ben Doak hunt

Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United have been linked with Doak by Liverpool reporter David Lynch.

Leeds have now been named as an interested party by The Athletic, with the Scotland international said to have been discussed at Elland Road.

Liverpool are thought to value the teenage sensation around the £20m mark, a figure Leeds exceeded in their failed pursuit of Igor Paixão.

It has been suggested the Reds are happy to retain Doak as a squad player if their valuation is not met.

Ben Doak starred for Middlesbrough in the Championship last season.placeholder image
Ben Doak starred for Middlesbrough in the Championship last season. | George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United’s need for attacking reinforcement

Leeds’ pursuit of Paixão strongly suggested the Whites want another wideman in their ranks for the 2025/26 campaign.

Daniel Farke has Wilfried Gnonto, Daniel James and Largie Ramazani at his disposal, although has lost Manor Solomon following the expiry of the Israeli’s loan deal.

Leeds’ manager has made it clear his attack needs strengthening, with much of the club’s transfer business having centred around solidity at the back.

After seeing his side draw 1-1 with Villareal in a friendly, Farke said: "We are not naive. We know that even in comparison to our Championship offence you could say that we are not much improved.

"We know in the offence we are not ready for Premier League level. We've proven we can be ready for one game and for that I am not too concerned at the moment as it stands.

Daniel Farke wants to see his Leeds United side strengthened.placeholder image
Daniel Farke wants to see his Leeds United side strengthened. | George Wood/Getty Images

"I know especially with the offence, in the last bit you can add some quality. Of course as a manager you want all the players available on the first day of pre-season and to have training sessions with them because they need to adapt to the group and the principles.

"The shorter the time is to the first game the more difficult it is to integrate them and make them fully ready and up to speed.

"For that we still have time. We know we need additions to that. I also know we all together and our key people who are responsible for spending the money are trying everything to make these additions as quick as possible.”

