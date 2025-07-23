Leeds United 'enquire' about 93-cap international forward also eyed by West Ham United and Fulham

Leeds United, West Ham United and Fulham are reportedly keen on Inter Milan marksman Mehdi Taremi.

The 33-year-old was a prolific forward in the Middle East before continuing his exploits in Portugal with Rio Ave and Porto.

He joined Inter last year, but only managed three goals in 43 appearances for the Italian giants.

It appears he could have options in England, with the Whites, Hammers and Cottagers all supposedly keen.

Mehdi Taremi joined Inter Milan from Porto last year.placeholder image
Mehdi Taremi joined Inter Milan from Porto last year. | FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images

Leeds United linked with Mehdi Taremi

According to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, as relayed by FC Inter News, Leeds have enquired about the 93-cap Iran international.

Fulham and West Ham are also said to be interested in the veteran, who is believed to be keen on remaining in Europe.

The report claims Inter will not stand in Taremi’s way if he decides to depart, with the club expecting to pocket €8m (£6.9m) for his services.

Leeds United’s potential forward exodus

It appears Leeds could find their forward department is considerably lighter in the coming weeks.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has told Patrick Bamford he is not in his plans, suggesting the 31-year-old’s lengthy association with the club is nearing an end.

Meanwhile, Spain youth international Mateo Joseph has told Farke he wants to leave West Yorkshire and move back to the country of his birth.

Mateo Joseph has asked to leave Leeds United.placeholder image
Mateo Joseph has asked to leave Leeds United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Farke said: “It was actually the plan to have him in Germany [at the club’s pre-season camp]. We really value and rate him, otherwise we wouldn’t have played him, especially at the beginning of the last successful campaign, ahead of Golden Boot winner Joel Piroe, ahead of an experienced striker like Patrick Bamford.

“It’s a sign of how much we value him and what we see in him. Nevertheless, he came to me and said that he wants a new challenge and would like to have a move.

“He has also hinted that he wants or prefers a move to Spain due to his Spanish roots. Obviously, that was more or less his call.

“We just want players who are excited about the project, to play for Leeds United in the best league in the world, who want to be here with us and want to be successful with us. If this is more or less your wish, I, as your manager won’t stand in the way.”

The likes of Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood are also widely expected to move on after slipping down the pecking order and being loaned out last season.

