Neil Warnock has lifted the lid on his ill-fated Leeds United reign - and discussed how close he came to managing Sheffield Wednesday.

The 76-year-old is a legendary figure in management and has never been shy about his affection for his boyhood club Sheffield United.

He managed the Blades between 1999 and 2007, leading the club to promotion from the Championship in 2006.

However, he nearly took charge of their bitter rivals Wednesday after the sacking of Dave Jones in 2013.

Neil Warnock on Sheffield Wednesday

Speaking to Chris Moyles on Radio X, he said: “Yeah, there was [truth in it]. Yeah, I would have took that, because I'd fallen out with people at Sheffield United, and I thought, ‘I'll show them if that's the case.’

“And I did. I spoke to Milan, who was Milan Mandarić [Owls owner at the time], and I spoke to him, and he offered me the job and all that.

“And I said, ‘alright, I tell you what, Milan, because I like you as a person’ – it was a Friday – I said, ‘you have a think about it, and talk to your chief exec and all that that and then ring me up on Monday morning at nine o'clock. If you still want me to manage you, I'll manage you.’

Managerial icon Neil Warnock was speaking to Chris Moyles on Radio X. | Radio X

“And I said, ‘And then you'll know what's what.’ Anyhow, he rang me at nine o'clock, and he said, ‘Neil, I understand what you're saying, but thank you ever so much for being honest.’ And I didn't get the job because, you know, I think the chief exec and the contact with Sheffield United, and you know… but that didn't bother me.

“I thought I had been messed on at Sheffield United. So, I wanted to go and show them what I could do really.”

While Warnock has enjoyed a glittering career, he lasted less than 14 months at the Leeds helm before departing in April 2013.

It never quite worked out for the veteran in LS11 and Warnock has discussed his reign with Leeds fan Moyles.

Neil Warnock on his Leeds United reign

Warnock said: “It was a great club at the wrong time – right club at the wrong time, really.

“I took that, you know, grandkids had just been [born] at Boston Spa, where the training ground is, and my son pestered. And I was just about to go to Wolves. I met the Wolves chair; I should have gone to Wolves.

“My son being up there just pushed it, and it was the wrong time. I won't go into details, because Ken [Bates, ex-Leeds owner] will sue me. But it did show me, though, what the club is. I mean, it's the biggest club I've ever managed, and that's no disrespect to any of the others.”

Neil Warnock now works as an advisor at non-league outfit Torquay United. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Neil Warnock on Leeds United’s 2025/26 prospects

Warnock also insisted Leeds have a fighting chance of remaining in the Premier League after being led to the Championship title by Daniel Farke.

He said: “I love Daniel Farke, and he's never had a chance, you know? When he was at Norwich and he got promotion, he never had a chance in the Premier League. Because they gave him nothing, one or two million, whereas here they're giving him an opportunity.