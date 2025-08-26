Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Nottingham Forest winger Jota Silva.

The 26-year-old arrived on British shores last year, joining Forest from Vitória de Guimarães in his native Portugal for a reported €7m (£6m).

He made 31 appearances in his maiden Premier League campaign, but managed just five starts.

The wideman now appears to have an admirer elsewhere in the Premier League, with Leeds said to be on his trail.

Nottingham Forest winger Jota Silva has been linked with Leeds United. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Speaking to Football Insider, former Manchester United scout Mick Brown said: “I hear Leeds are interested in signing Jota Silva,. They need new wingers, and he is one of the names on their list of targets.

“When he’s been involved for Forest, he looks busy and bright, always looking to make things happen and not afraid to get on the ball.

“He likes to get at people and he’s capable of producing in the final third as well. He’s a bit of a maverick, and those types of players are always welcome at Leeds.

“Forest have signed a number of wide players, and spent a significant amount of money on him, so I hear he is questioning where he fits in.

“He’s been pushed down the pecking order there, so perhaps he could look to move on. If Leeds come in for him, with the opportunity to stay in the Premier League and play more regular football, I expect it’s something he’ll be interested in.”

Jota Silva stepped off the bench in Nottingham Forest's season opener against Brentford. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Leeds do appear to be in the market for another winger, despite having signed the versatile Noah Okafor from AC Milan.

Largie Ramazani is seemingly edging closer to joining Valencia on loan, indicating another winger could be snapped up ahead of the transfer deadline.