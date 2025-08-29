Sheffield United 'eyeing move' for Chelsea's Alex Matos after Huddersfield Town and Oxford United spells

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 29th Aug 2025, 09:09 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2025, 09:18 BST
Sheffield United are reportedly eyeing a move to sign Alex Matos from Chelsea.

A defensive-minded midfielder, Matos has been on the books at Stamford Bridge since his move from Norwich City in 2023.

The 20-year-old has found senior opportunities limited, but has enjoyed loan spells at Huddersfield Town and Oxford United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It now appears he could be on the move again, with a return to Yorkshire potentially on the cards for the England youth international.

Chelsea midfielder Alex Matos ended last season on loan at Oxford United.placeholder image
Chelsea midfielder Alex Matos ended last season on loan at Oxford United. | Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Sheffield United eye midfield additions

According to The Star, Sheffield United have added Matos to their list of targets in the final days of the summer window.

Chelsea are believed to have decided he will be allowed to leave again, most likely on loan.

The Blades are also thought to have lined up a deal to sign former Manchester United prospect Tahith Chong from Luton Town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 25-year-old was signed by the Hatters following their promotion to the Premier League, but the club now compete in the third tier.

Alex Matos’ Huddersfield Town spell

Matos’ last move to Yorkshire proved beneficial for his development, even if it ended in Huddersfield’s relegation from the Championship.

Alex Matos was part of the Huddersfield Town squad relegated from the Championship in 2024.placeholder image
Alex Matos was part of the Huddersfield Town squad relegated from the Championship in 2024. | Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Speaking last year about his time as a Terrier, Matos said: "It’s a tough environment, but the senior players at Huddersfield helped me a lot and I learned a lot from them. Players like Jonathan Hogg were great and they were very good guys.

“My objective was to go out and play a lot of minutes in a good league in the Championship. Despite the disappointment of relegation, it was a really good experience and I learned a lot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was tough at the start, but gradually I adapted to my new living environment and learned to live by myself.

"Fortunately, my family came to pretty much every home game that I played and they were really supportive of me. I spoke to a lot of people at Chelsea during my time at Huddersfield, guys like Ed Brand. They were watching my games and giving me feedback all the time which was really useful."

MORE: Premier League club ‘tracking progress’ of Sheffield United star

Related topics:Huddersfield TownChelseaOxford UnitedTransfer NewsEFL Championship
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice