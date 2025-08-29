Sheffield United 'eyeing move' for Chelsea's Alex Matos after Huddersfield Town and Oxford United spells
A defensive-minded midfielder, Matos has been on the books at Stamford Bridge since his move from Norwich City in 2023.
The 20-year-old has found senior opportunities limited, but has enjoyed loan spells at Huddersfield Town and Oxford United.
It now appears he could be on the move again, with a return to Yorkshire potentially on the cards for the England youth international.
Sheffield United eye midfield additions
According to The Star, Sheffield United have added Matos to their list of targets in the final days of the summer window.
Chelsea are believed to have decided he will be allowed to leave again, most likely on loan.
The Blades are also thought to have lined up a deal to sign former Manchester United prospect Tahith Chong from Luton Town.
The 25-year-old was signed by the Hatters following their promotion to the Premier League, but the club now compete in the third tier.
Alex Matos’ Huddersfield Town spell
Matos’ last move to Yorkshire proved beneficial for his development, even if it ended in Huddersfield’s relegation from the Championship.
Speaking last year about his time as a Terrier, Matos said: "It’s a tough environment, but the senior players at Huddersfield helped me a lot and I learned a lot from them. Players like Jonathan Hogg were great and they were very good guys.
“My objective was to go out and play a lot of minutes in a good league in the Championship. Despite the disappointment of relegation, it was a really good experience and I learned a lot.
“It was tough at the start, but gradually I adapted to my new living environment and learned to live by myself.
"Fortunately, my family came to pretty much every home game that I played and they were really supportive of me. I spoke to a lot of people at Chelsea during my time at Huddersfield, guys like Ed Brand. They were watching my games and giving me feedback all the time which was really useful."