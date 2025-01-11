Chelsea have sent former Huddersfield Town midfielder Alex Matos out on loan to Championship outfit Oxford United.

The tough-tackling 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Huddersfield, making 20 appearances for the club.

While he was not able to help the Terriers to safety in the Championship, he was among the bright sparks in a dismal campaign.

Reports had suggested he could leave Chelsea this month and he has secured a temporary switch to Oxford.

Alex Matos spent the second half of the 2023/24 season on loan at Huddersfield Town. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

After putting pen to paper, Matos said: “This is the right move for me at this stage in my career. I’m joining a team where I hope I can make a difference and win a lot of games while continuing to improve as a player.

“I have spoken with the gaffer, and I am confident I can help the team and become a better player under his guidance.

“I’m a tenacious player who likes to get up and down the pitch and put a tackle in. Having experienced the Championship last season, I’m really happy to be back in the league as I feel it suits my style.

“My aim is to come in and make an instant impact. It will be massive for us to stay in this league and my ambition is to ensure the team reach that goal. For me, this is the right place to be.”

Alex Matos has been unable to make a first-team breakthrough at Chelsea. | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Oxford are led by the experienced Gary Rowett, who recently took the reins following the surprise dismissal of Des Buckingham.

Rowett said: “Alex has a great pedigree as a player and I was impressed with what he showed last season at Huddersfield.

“There’s a huge hunger in the player to come in and succeed and that’s a mentality that is exciting to work with as head coach.

“He will offer something different to us which is important to ensure we have many different options. I’m looking forward to working with him straight away to see how he can enhance the midfield and the team.”

Oxford currently sit 17th in the Championship table and will have the services of Matos until the end of the current campaign.