Former Huddersfield Town and Hull City loanees 'looking to leave' Chelsea in January transfer window
Matos spent the second half of last season in West Yorkshire, making 19 appearances as Huddersfield Town unsuccessfully battled to avoid relegation from the Championship.
Vale, meanwhile, was afforded just three outings for Hull during a loan spell that was cut short in January 2023.
He went on to spend the 2023/24 season on loan at Bristol Rovers but is now back at Stamford Bridge alongside Matos.
While both boast England youth caps and potential, neither appear to be close to a first-team breakthrough in Chelsea’s star-studded squad.
According to The Athletic, both are looking to secure moves in January. It is unclear at this stage whether the moves they seek are permanent, although further loan experience would arguably suit all parties.
Chelsea have developed a reputation for their heavy use of the loan system, something they have been praised and criticised for over the years.
Matos’ move to Huddersfield marked a continuation of a relationship between the Terriers and the Blues, with loan deals having previously been agreed for the likes of Levi Colwill and Tino Anjorin.
With Matos now 20, and utility man Vale 21, both arguably need regular minutes at senior level.
Both have featured regularly for Chelsea at under-21 level this season, facing senior opposition in the EFL Trophy.
