Former Huddersfield Town midfielder Alex Matos and ex-Hull City man Harvey Vale are reportedly looking to leave Chelsea in January.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matos spent the second half of last season in West Yorkshire, making 19 appearances as Huddersfield Town unsuccessfully battled to avoid relegation from the Championship.

Vale, meanwhile, was afforded just three outings for Hull during a loan spell that was cut short in January 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to spend the 2023/24 season on loan at Bristol Rovers but is now back at Stamford Bridge alongside Matos.

Alex Matos ended the 2023/24 season on loan at Huddersfield Town. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

While both boast England youth caps and potential, neither appear to be close to a first-team breakthrough in Chelsea’s star-studded squad.

According to The Athletic, both are looking to secure moves in January. It is unclear at this stage whether the moves they seek are permanent, although further loan experience would arguably suit all parties.

Chelsea have developed a reputation for their heavy use of the loan system, something they have been praised and criticised for over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matos’ move to Huddersfield marked a continuation of a relationship between the Terriers and the Blues, with loan deals having previously been agreed for the likes of Levi Colwill and Tino Anjorin.

With Matos now 20, and utility man Vale 21, both arguably need regular minutes at senior level.