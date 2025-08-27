West Ham United are reportedly tracking the progress of Sheffield United’s Harrison Burrows.

The 23-year-old made the move to South Yorkshire last summer, penning a four-year deal after lighting up League One with Peterborough United.

He quickly adapted to life in the Championship, playing a key role as the Blades marched into the play-off final.

The left wing-back has completed 90 minutes in all three of Sheffield United’s league games this term, but appears to have attracted Premier League interest.

According to The Sun, West Ham are keenly tracking the progress of the Peterborough academy graduate.

With less than a week to go until the summer window slams shut, it remains to be seen whether West Ham will make a move.

Burrows would be competing for minutes with El Hadji Malick Diouf, who West Ham signed from Slavia Prague for a reported £19m.

Darragh MacAnthony on Harrison Burrows

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony sanctioned the sale of Burrows to Sheffield United and has tipped him for a future in the Premier League,

Earlier this summer, speaking on his podcast The Hard Truth, MacAnthony even suggested he would be an ideal addition for West Ham,

He said: “Harrison can play in the Premier League. If I were a West Ham who've just lost Aaron Cresswell, and if Sheffield United wanted to do business, I would be signing Harrison Burrows.

“I know West Ham like some good top-end Championship players, and not just because we have a sell-on. It's not just his defensive quality that he's improved by a million miles under my manager and under Chris Wilder. He's a goal-maker.

