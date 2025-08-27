West Ham United 'tracking progress' of Sheffield United wing-back Harrison Burrows
The 23-year-old made the move to South Yorkshire last summer, penning a four-year deal after lighting up League One with Peterborough United.
He quickly adapted to life in the Championship, playing a key role as the Blades marched into the play-off final.
The left wing-back has completed 90 minutes in all three of Sheffield United’s league games this term, but appears to have attracted Premier League interest.
Sheffield United wing-back eyed
According to The Sun, West Ham are keenly tracking the progress of the Peterborough academy graduate.
With less than a week to go until the summer window slams shut, it remains to be seen whether West Ham will make a move.
Burrows would be competing for minutes with El Hadji Malick Diouf, who West Ham signed from Slavia Prague for a reported £19m.
Darragh MacAnthony on Harrison Burrows
Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony sanctioned the sale of Burrows to Sheffield United and has tipped him for a future in the Premier League,
Earlier this summer, speaking on his podcast The Hard Truth, MacAnthony even suggested he would be an ideal addition for West Ham,
He said: “Harrison can play in the Premier League. If I were a West Ham who've just lost Aaron Cresswell, and if Sheffield United wanted to do business, I would be signing Harrison Burrows.
“I know West Ham like some good top-end Championship players, and not just because we have a sell-on. It's not just his defensive quality that he's improved by a million miles under my manager and under Chris Wilder. He's a goal-maker.
“You can see his quality. Look at him in the play-off semi-final [against Bristol City]. He was the star man; I think he had like three assists and a goal. In the big games, he shows up. He's a proper player.”